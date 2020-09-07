Resource management for the desktop
For as long as we have had desktop systems, there have been concerns about desktop responsiveness and developers have been working to improve things in that area. Over the years, Linux has gained a number of capabilities — control groups in particular — that are applicable to the problem of improving desktop performance, but use of these features has lagged behind their availability. At the 2020 Linux Plumbers Conference, Benjamin Berg outlined some of the work that is being done by the Linux desktop projects to put recent kernel features to work.
His focus, he began, is on resource management for desktop systems, where the resources in question are CPU time, memory, and I/O bandwidth. Current systems leave applications to compete with each other for these resources, with little supervision. It is possible to favor some applications by adjusting nice (CPU-priority) levels, but such changes take effect at the process level. For the most part, Linux desktop systems are managed at the process level, which is a poor fit to the problem space.
It should be possible to do better than that by making use of the features provided by control groups. Rather than treating processes equally, it is possible to treat users or applications equally, regardless of the number of processes they run. Control groups can also help to make the desktop more responsive; a desktop manager can use them to implement decisions based on factors like the importance of a service, whether a given user is active at the moment, or whether any given application has the focus.
