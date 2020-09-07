The Rust programming language has long aimed to be a suitable replacement for C in operating-system kernel development. As Rust has matured, many developers have expressed growing interest in using it in the Linux kernel. At the 2020 (virtual) Linux Plumbers Conference, the LLVM microconference track hosted a session on open questions about and obstacles to accepting Rust upstream in the Linux kernel. The interest in this topic can be seen in the fact that this was the single most heavily attended session at the 2020 event.

This session built on prior work by many developers, including a talk last year by Alex Gaynor and Geoffrey Thomas [YouTube] at the Linux Security Summit. At that talk, they presented their work prototyping Rust kernel modules and made the case for adopting Rust in the kernel. They focused on security concerns, citing work showing that around two-thirds of the kernel vulnerabilities that were assigned CVEs in both Android and Ubuntu stem from memory-safety issues. Rust, in principle, can completely avoid this error class via safer APIs enabled by its type system and borrow checker.

Since then, Linus Torvalds and other core kernel maintainers have expressed openness in principle to supporting kernel development in Rust, so the session at Plumbers aimed to work through some of the requirements to eventually allowing Rust in-tree. The session was proposed and discussed on the linux-kernel mailing list, where some of the topics of discussion were previewed.

This session, too, featured Thomas and Gaynor, along with Josh Triplett — the Rust language team co-leader and a longtime Linux kernel developer — and a number of other interested developers. They briefly touched on their work so far and some of their initial thoughts and questions before opening the bulk of the time to discussion. They gave a brief example of what kernel-mode Rust code might look like (from Thomas and Gaynor's linux-kernel-module-rust project).

The speakers emphasized that they are not proposing a rewrite of the Linux kernel into Rust; they are focused only on moving toward a world where new code may be written in Rust. The ensuing conversation focused on three areas of potential concern for Rust support: making use of the existing APIs in the kernel, architecture support, and a question about ABI compatibility between Rust and C.