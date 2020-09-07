Language Selection

Kernel: Rust, Obsolescence, Zhaoxin, NVMe Over TCP and Zink

Graphics/Benchmarks
Linux
  • Supporting Linux kernel development in Rust

    The Rust programming language has long aimed to be a suitable replacement for C in operating-system kernel development. As Rust has matured, many developers have expressed growing interest in using it in the Linux kernel. At the 2020 (virtual) Linux Plumbers Conference, the LLVM microconference track hosted a session on open questions about and obstacles to accepting Rust upstream in the Linux kernel. The interest in this topic can be seen in the fact that this was the single most heavily attended session at the 2020 event.

    This session built on prior work by many developers, including a talk last year by Alex Gaynor and Geoffrey Thomas [YouTube] at the Linux Security Summit. At that talk, they presented their work prototyping Rust kernel modules and made the case for adopting Rust in the kernel. They focused on security concerns, citing work showing that around two-thirds of the kernel vulnerabilities that were assigned CVEs in both Android and Ubuntu stem from memory-safety issues. Rust, in principle, can completely avoid this error class via safer APIs enabled by its type system and borrow checker.

    Since then, Linus Torvalds and other core kernel maintainers have expressed openness in principle to supporting kernel development in Rust, so the session at Plumbers aimed to work through some of the requirements to eventually allowing Rust in-tree. The session was proposed and discussed on the linux-kernel mailing list, where some of the topics of discussion were previewed.

    This session, too, featured Thomas and Gaynor, along with Josh Triplett — the Rust language team co-leader and a longtime Linux kernel developer — and a number of other interested developers. They briefly touched on their work so far and some of their initial thoughts and questions before opening the bulk of the time to discussion. They gave a brief example of what kernel-mode Rust code might look like (from Thomas and Gaynor's linux-kernel-module-rust project).

    The speakers emphasized that they are not proposing a rewrite of the Linux kernel into Rust; they are focused only on moving toward a world where new code may be written in Rust. The ensuing conversation focused on three areas of potential concern for Rust support: making use of the existing APIs in the kernel, architecture support, and a question about ABI compatibility between Rust and C.

  • Software and hardware obsolescence in the kernel

    Adding code to the kernel to support new hardware is relatively easy. Removing code that is no longer useful can be harder, mostly because it can be difficult to know when something is truly no longer needed. Arnd Bergmann, who removed support for eight architectures from the kernel in 2018, knows well just how hard this can be. At the 2020 Linux Plumbers Conference, he led two sessions dedicated to the topic of obsolete software and hardware. With a bit of effort, he said, it should be possible to have a better idea of when something can be removed.

  • Zhaoxin Preparing Linux Kernel Support For 7-Series Centaur CPUs

    Chinese company Zhaoxin that continues working on x86_64 CPUs based on VIA Centaur Technology is working on supporting their "7" family processors with the Linux kernel.

    Since earlier this year we started seeing some Zhaoxin 7-Series patches while a new set was sent out this week.

    These patches for the "7" family is for the ZX-F / KX-7000 hardware. This family of processors will reportedly launch formally in 2021 and be manufactured on a 7nm process and support not only PCI Express 4.0 but also offer DDR5 memory support and other advancements compared to the ZX-E / KX-6000 family.

  • NVMe over TCP

    Oracle Linux UEK5 introduced NVMe over Fabrics which allows transferring NVMe storage commands over a Infiniband or Ethernet network using RDMA Technology. UEK5U1 extended NVMe over Fabrics to also include Fibre Channel storage networks. Now with UEK6, NVMe over TCP is introduced which again extends NVMe over Fabrics to use a standard Ethernet network without having to purchase special RDMA-capable network hardware.

    What is NVMe-TCP?
    The NVMe Multi-Queuing Model implements up to 64k I/O Submission and Completion Queues as well as an Administration Submission Queue and a Completion Queue within each NVMe controller. For a PCIe attached NVMe controller, these queues are implemented in host memory and shared by both the host CPUs and NVMe Controller. I/O is submitted to a NVMe device when a device driver writes a command to a I/O submission queue and then writing to a doorbell register to notify the device. When the command has been completed, the device writes to a I/O completion queue and generates an interrupt to notify the device driver.

    NVMe over Fabrics extends this design so submission and completion queues in host memory are duplicated in the remote controller so a host-based queue-pair is mapped to a controller-based queue-pair. NVMe over Fabrics defines Command and Response Capsules that are used by queues to communicate across the fabric as well as Data Capsules. NVMe-TCP defines how these capsules are encapsulated within a TCP PDU (Protocol Data Unit). Each host-based queue-pair and its associated controller-based queue-pair maps to its own TCP connection and can be assigned to a separate CPU core.

  • Mike Blumenkrantz: Query Stats

    I fell into the abyss of query code again, so this is just a short post to (briefly) touch on the adventure that is pipeline statistics queries.

    Pipeline statistics queries include a collection of statistics about things that happened while the query was active, such as the count of shader invocations.

    Thankfully, these weren’t too difficult to plug into the ever-evolving zink query architecture, as my previous adventure into QBOs (more on this another time) ended up breaking out a lot of helper functions for various things that simplified the process.

Mozilla: Addons and Rust

  • Introducing the Promoted Add-ons Pilot [Ed: Read as, Mozilla will charge developers to become visible]

    We strive to maintain a balance between openness for our development ecosystem and security and privacy for our users. Last summer, we launched a program called Recommended Extensions consisting of a relatively small number of editorially chosen add-ons that are regularly reviewed for policy compliance and prominently recommended on AMO and other Mozilla channels. All other add-ons display a caution label on their listing pages letting users know that we may not have reviewed these add-ons. We would love to review all add-ons on AMO for policy compliance, but the cost would be prohibitive because they are performed by humans. Still, developers often tell us they would like to have their add-ons reviewed and featured on AMO, and some have indicated a willingness to pay for these services if we provide them. [...] Sponsored placement on the AMO homepage. Developers of add-ons that have a Verified badge have the option to reach more users by paying an additional fee for placement in a new Sponsored section of the AMO homepage. The AMO homepage receives about two million unique visits per month.

  • This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 355

    DISCLAIMER: This article uses methods that could be used illegally in many areas worldwide. Please do not use such methods illegally. The This Week in Rust team and the Rust project leadership are not responsible for any illegal activity by readers.

  • Rust Firebird Client updated with Firebird wire protocol implemented

    Rust Firebird Client updated with Firebird wire protocol implemented in pure Rust and ARM support

Open Hardware and Devices With GNU/Linux

  • Turn your hair trimmer into a musical instrument with Arduino

    Electric trimmers allow you to shed unwanted hair, with the side effect of a constant buzzing sound. This noise is related to the motor’s speed, which as shown in Device Orchestra’s video below, doesn’t necessarily have to be continuous. It could instead be tuned to play music. After removing the stock circuit board on a trimmer and attaching new leads, the concept was first proved out on a benchtop power supply, varying the motor speed and notes via the voltage level. This behavior was then duplicated by an Arduino Due and motor driver module, using PWM output to produce a rousing rendition of “When the Saints Go Marching In.”

  • CLEARPATH ROBOTICS RELEASES ROS PACKAGE FOR BOSTON DYNAMICS’ SPOT ROBOT

    Over the past 10 years, Clearpath has been enabling robotics research and development with our rugged, fully customizable and ROS-supported wheeled robots. Today we are excited to extend this same support to Boston Dynamics' Spot. Through a partnership with Boston Dynamics, academic and corporate researchers can now get ROS-enabled, fully-integrated Spot robots from Clearpath to use in their robotics research and application development. 

  • Networking SBC boasts 2.5GbE, GbE with PoE and optional 5G and WiFi 6

    Wally’s $200 “DR6018 v2” router SBC runs Linux on a quad -A53 Qualcomm IPQ6010 and features 2.5GbE, 3x GbE, GbE with PoE, and 2x M.2 and SIM slots for 4G/5G and 802.11ax (WiFi 6). When Wally’s Communications launched its DR6018 router board in May, company reps noted it was a prototype that would be improved after customer feedback. The result is the DR6018 v2, which offers improvements such as a smaller size, dual SIM card slots, and a second M.2 slot, but with one less GbE port.

  • Tiny $10 module runs Linux on Cortex-A7 SoC

    SigmaStar’s $10 “IDO-SOM2D01” compute module runs Linux on its dual-core -A7 SSD201 SoC with built-in 64MB DDR2. The module offers 128MB to 2GB flash, dual LAN controllers, WiFi/BT, and an HD ready DSI interface. Chinese SoC manufacturer SigmaStar, a spinoff from MStar when it was acquired by MediaTek, has released a 29.5 x 29.5 compute module that costs only $10. The IDO-SOM2D01 module runs Linux on SigmaStar’s dual-core, Cortex-A7 SSD201 SoC clocked to 1.2GHz.The SSD201, which is documented along with other SigmaStar SoCs on Linux-chenxing, has 64MB of built-in DDR2. SigmaStar also sells a similar SSD202D SoC that boosts RAM to 128MB DDR3.

Audiocasts/Shows: FLOSS Weekly, Unfettered Freedom, Destination Linux, VimWiki Diary, More

  • FLOSS Weekly 595: Redis Redux - In Memory Data Structure Store

    Redis is an open-source (BSD licensed), in-memory data structure store, used as a database, cache, and message broker. Doc Searls and Shawn Powers check-in with Christoph Zimmermann, who is a community manager of Redis.io. They discuss the multiple ways Reids can be used. They talk about how Redis has expanded in the last ten years and the future of Redis. Christoph believes the future lies with the module ecosystem. Christoph gives examples of how Redis is used with large projects and companies all over the world.

  • Unfettered Freedom, Ep. 6

    Unfettered Freedom is a video podcast that focuses on news and topics about GNU/Linux, free software and open source software.

  • Destination Linux 190: Does Linux Need Proprietary Software?

    The DL Triforce discuss the subject of Proprietary Software in Linux. Does proprietary software belong in Linux, do we even need it? We also have some awesome news from Blender with their latest release & from ProtonMail with Proton Drive. We then head to our gaming section where we take a look at Shing, a ninja based beat-em-up game. Later in the show we’ll give you our popular tips/tricks and software picks. Plus so much more, coming up right now on Destination Linux.

  • VimWiki Diary: Who Needs Scheduling App When You Have Vim

    I've been using vimiwiki to do all of my note taking for quite a while now and I recently did a video on a scehduling app but it didn't click with me until someone mentioned in the comments section that Vimwiki has a built in diary feature called Vimwiki Diary, it doesn't require any extra plugins it just works out of the box.

  • Systemd Is Hated By Many, But Does It Deserve It?

    Systemd is always a hot topic on Linux but a lot of people seem to irrationally hate it or just simply don't provide any reasons why it's a problem so I thought I would try and track down these so called reasons to help some of you guys out. Personally I'm fussed by systemd, it does it's just well enough as an init system but I know there are faster alternatives.

  • Talk Python to Me: #281 Python in Car Racing

    I love to bring you stories of Python being used in amazing places outside the traditional tech silos of pure web development and data science. On this episode, you'll meet Robert "Kane" Replogle, who works on the simulation and test software at Richard Childress Racing. The NASCAR team that just finished #1 and 2 in at the Texas Motor Speedway. You'll hear how Python is allowing them to model car behavior, air flow, and more much faster than others using outdated tools.

  • Rust, Safe for Marketing | Coder Radio 378

    A special friend of the show joins us to discuss C++ in 2020 and the growing adoption of Rust. Plus feedback, a Python surprise and a little small business corner.

