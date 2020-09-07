Kernel: Rust, Obsolescence, Zhaoxin, NVMe Over TCP and Zink
-
Supporting Linux kernel development in Rust
The Rust programming language has long aimed to be a suitable replacement for C in operating-system kernel development. As Rust has matured, many developers have expressed growing interest in using it in the Linux kernel. At the 2020 (virtual) Linux Plumbers Conference, the LLVM microconference track hosted a session on open questions about and obstacles to accepting Rust upstream in the Linux kernel. The interest in this topic can be seen in the fact that this was the single most heavily attended session at the 2020 event.
This session built on prior work by many developers, including a talk last year by Alex Gaynor and Geoffrey Thomas [YouTube] at the Linux Security Summit. At that talk, they presented their work prototyping Rust kernel modules and made the case for adopting Rust in the kernel. They focused on security concerns, citing work showing that around two-thirds of the kernel vulnerabilities that were assigned CVEs in both Android and Ubuntu stem from memory-safety issues. Rust, in principle, can completely avoid this error class via safer APIs enabled by its type system and borrow checker.
Since then, Linus Torvalds and other core kernel maintainers have expressed openness in principle to supporting kernel development in Rust, so the session at Plumbers aimed to work through some of the requirements to eventually allowing Rust in-tree. The session was proposed and discussed on the linux-kernel mailing list, where some of the topics of discussion were previewed.
This session, too, featured Thomas and Gaynor, along with Josh Triplett — the Rust language team co-leader and a longtime Linux kernel developer — and a number of other interested developers. They briefly touched on their work so far and some of their initial thoughts and questions before opening the bulk of the time to discussion. They gave a brief example of what kernel-mode Rust code might look like (from Thomas and Gaynor's linux-kernel-module-rust project).
The speakers emphasized that they are not proposing a rewrite of the Linux kernel into Rust; they are focused only on moving toward a world where new code may be written in Rust. The ensuing conversation focused on three areas of potential concern for Rust support: making use of the existing APIs in the kernel, architecture support, and a question about ABI compatibility between Rust and C.
-
Software and hardware obsolescence in the kernel
Adding code to the kernel to support new hardware is relatively easy. Removing code that is no longer useful can be harder, mostly because it can be difficult to know when something is truly no longer needed. Arnd Bergmann, who removed support for eight architectures from the kernel in 2018, knows well just how hard this can be. At the 2020 Linux Plumbers Conference, he led two sessions dedicated to the topic of obsolete software and hardware. With a bit of effort, he said, it should be possible to have a better idea of when something can be removed.
-
Zhaoxin Preparing Linux Kernel Support For 7-Series Centaur CPUs
Chinese company Zhaoxin that continues working on x86_64 CPUs based on VIA Centaur Technology is working on supporting their "7" family processors with the Linux kernel.
Since earlier this year we started seeing some Zhaoxin 7-Series patches while a new set was sent out this week.
These patches for the "7" family is for the ZX-F / KX-7000 hardware. This family of processors will reportedly launch formally in 2021 and be manufactured on a 7nm process and support not only PCI Express 4.0 but also offer DDR5 memory support and other advancements compared to the ZX-E / KX-6000 family.
-
NVMe over TCP
Oracle Linux UEK5 introduced NVMe over Fabrics which allows transferring NVMe storage commands over a Infiniband or Ethernet network using RDMA Technology. UEK5U1 extended NVMe over Fabrics to also include Fibre Channel storage networks. Now with UEK6, NVMe over TCP is introduced which again extends NVMe over Fabrics to use a standard Ethernet network without having to purchase special RDMA-capable network hardware.
What is NVMe-TCP?
The NVMe Multi-Queuing Model implements up to 64k I/O Submission and Completion Queues as well as an Administration Submission Queue and a Completion Queue within each NVMe controller. For a PCIe attached NVMe controller, these queues are implemented in host memory and shared by both the host CPUs and NVMe Controller. I/O is submitted to a NVMe device when a device driver writes a command to a I/O submission queue and then writing to a doorbell register to notify the device. When the command has been completed, the device writes to a I/O completion queue and generates an interrupt to notify the device driver.
NVMe over Fabrics extends this design so submission and completion queues in host memory are duplicated in the remote controller so a host-based queue-pair is mapped to a controller-based queue-pair. NVMe over Fabrics defines Command and Response Capsules that are used by queues to communicate across the fabric as well as Data Capsules. NVMe-TCP defines how these capsules are encapsulated within a TCP PDU (Protocol Data Unit). Each host-based queue-pair and its associated controller-based queue-pair maps to its own TCP connection and can be assigned to a separate CPU core.
-
Mike Blumenkrantz: Query Stats
I fell into the abyss of query code again, so this is just a short post to (briefly) touch on the adventure that is pipeline statistics queries.
Pipeline statistics queries include a collection of statistics about things that happened while the query was active, such as the count of shader invocations.
Thankfully, these weren’t too difficult to plug into the ever-evolving zink query architecture, as my previous adventure into QBOs (more on this another time) ended up breaking out a lot of helper functions for various things that simplified the process.
-
