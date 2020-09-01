Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 10th of September 2020 09:53:49 AM

You shouldn’t be using Windows 7 today. As of January, it officially became an unsupported operating system, and the longer you carry on using it, the more insecure your PC becomes. That’s a shame, as the Windows 7 interface was one of the most popular Microsoft ever devised, and while Windows 10 greatly improves on Windows 8, there’s no way to switch back to anything resembling the old Windows 7 UI.

Fans of Windows 7 therefore find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place, forced to either stick with an operating system that’s increasingly risky, or switch to an interface they’d rather not use.

But there’s a third way. It’s possible to customise Linux so as to bring the user experience impressively close to Windows 7. This option allows you to stick with a close approximation of your preferred look and feel, while benefiting from ongoing security updates.

It’s possible to do this with almost any flavour of Linux, but here we’ll focus on customising Ubuntu as its core code is used by a wide variety of other distros, for which the principles will be the same.