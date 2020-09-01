Android Leftovers

Linux servers and workstations are hackers' next target, security researchers warn

At a time when use of open-source platforms are on the rise, researchers at Kaspersky have warned that sophisticated hackers and crooks are increasingly targeting Linux-based devices using tools specifically designed to exploit vulnerabilities in the platform. While Windows tends to be more frequently targeted in mass malware attacks, this is not always the case when it comes to advanced persistent threats (APTs), in which an intruder – often a nation-state or state-sponsored group - establishes an illicit, long-term presence on a network. According to Kaspersky, these attacker are increasingly diversifying their arsenals to contain Linux tools, giving them a broader reach over the systems they can attack. Many organisations choose Linux for strategically important servers and systems, and with a "significant trend" towards using Linux as a desktop environment by big business as well as government bodies, attackers are in turn developing more malware for the platform.

System76’s Lemur Pro: A powerful, ultralight OEM Linux laptop

If you're looking for a solid general-purpose Linux laptop that looks great, feels great to type on, and has crazy-long battery life, the Lemur Pro will suit you nicely. Although its Intel Comet Lake CPU choices are mediocre performers, you're unlikely to feel "Ugh, this laptop is slow" in normal use. The 298-nit display is bright, sharp, and attractive; the keyboard is great; and the SSD is a top pick also. Developers who are constantly compiling code—or anybody else with really heavy multithreaded workloads—might consider passing up the Lemur Pro in favor of a Ryzen 4000-based laptop, though. Its single-threaded performance is good, and most tasks don't really need more than four cores... but the ones that do will run tremendously faster on Ryzen 4000-based systems. You can also get increased multithreaded performance out of a system with one of the higher-end, six-threaded Intel Comet Lake laptops, if you're allergic to AMD. We also can't recommend the Lemur Pro for gaming. Comet Lake's built-in UHD 620 graphics is plenty for normal desktop use, video playback, or casual gaming—but Ice Lake's Iris+ or Ryzen 4000's Vega integrated graphics will both kick sand in its face and laugh at it, to say nothing of what a discrete Nvidia GPU would do.