Linux servers and workstations are hackers' next target, security researchers warn
At a time when use of open-source platforms are on the rise, researchers at Kaspersky have warned that sophisticated hackers and crooks are increasingly targeting Linux-based devices using tools specifically designed to exploit vulnerabilities in the platform.
While Windows tends to be more frequently targeted in mass malware attacks, this is not always the case when it comes to advanced persistent threats (APTs), in which an intruder – often a nation-state or state-sponsored group - establishes an illicit, long-term presence on a network.
According to Kaspersky, these attacker are increasingly diversifying their arsenals to contain Linux tools, giving them a broader reach over the systems they can attack. Many organisations choose Linux for strategically important servers and systems, and with a "significant trend" towards using Linux as a desktop environment by big business as well as government bodies, attackers are in turn developing more malware for the platform.
Android Leftovers
Make Linux look like Windows 7
You shouldn’t be using Windows 7 today. As of January, it officially became an unsupported operating system, and the longer you carry on using it, the more insecure your PC becomes. That’s a shame, as the Windows 7 interface was one of the most popular Microsoft ever devised, and while Windows 10 greatly improves on Windows 8, there’s no way to switch back to anything resembling the old Windows 7 UI. Fans of Windows 7 therefore find themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place, forced to either stick with an operating system that’s increasingly risky, or switch to an interface they’d rather not use. But there’s a third way. It’s possible to customise Linux so as to bring the user experience impressively close to Windows 7. This option allows you to stick with a close approximation of your preferred look and feel, while benefiting from ongoing security updates. It’s possible to do this with almost any flavour of Linux, but here we’ll focus on customising Ubuntu as its core code is used by a wide variety of other distros, for which the principles will be the same.
Mobian OS For PinePhone Now Available For Linux Tablet ‘PineTab’
A few months ago, we reported about Mobian Linux, an open-source project that aims to bring Debian GNU/Linux to mobile devices. Initially, Mobian was only available for Linux-based PinePhone. But as expected, Mobian OS has finally been ported to another PINE64 device, PineTab. Yes, the Mobian team officially announced on Twitter that along with PinePhone it has started to support and build images for Linux-based tablet PineTab too. The team also said that Mobian OS would support even more devices in the coming months. As of now, images of Mobian Linux are only available for PINE64’s smartphone and tablet device i.e., PinePhone and PineTab. If you have a PineTab tablet, you can download the latest prebuilt Mobian image for PineTab and install it following the official guide.
How this open source test framework evolves with .NET
A software project's design is a consequence of the time it was written. As circumstances change, it's wise to take a step back and consider whether old ideas still make for a good design. If not, you risk missing out on enhancements, simplifications, new degrees of freedom, or even a project's very survival. This is relevant advice for .NET developers whose dependencies are subject to constant updates or are preparing for .NET 5. The Fixie project confronted this reality as we flexed to outside circumstances during the early adoption phase of .NET Core. Fixie is an open source .NET test framework similar to NUnit and xUnit with an emphasis on developer ergonomics and customization. It was developed before .NET Core and has gone through a few major design overhauls in response to platform updates.
