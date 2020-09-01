Debian-Based Mobian Linux Now Supports the PineTab Linux Tablet
The Debian-based Mobian Linux distribution for mobile devices is now available for PINE64’s PineTab Linux tablet in addition to the PinePhone Linux phone. A couple of months ago, I told you about the Mobian Project, a new GNU/Linux distribution that promised to bring the many benefits of the Debian GNU/Linux operating system to mobile devices.
To achieve that, Mobian Linux leverages the GNOME-based Phosh user interface developed by Purism for their Librem 5 phone, but for other devices, such as PINE64’s very popular PinePhone Linux phone. Until today, Mobian only supported the PinePhone, but the developers just announced on Twitter that they’ve started building their mobile oriented distribution for PINE64’s PineTab Linux tablet too.
