Developer resources for building your open source app for Linux on IBM Z and LinuxONE
The availability of source code and collaborative development runs deep in the IBM Z community and is woven throughout its history. Twenty years ago, the release of Linux on IBM Z was another step along the way to truly bringing open source software to the enterprise.
As a developer of an open source software project, what does that mean for you? This post provides an in-depth overview of the technical resources available for developers on LinuxONE.
The processor in an IBM Z or LinuxONE is a big-endian computer architecture, and at the hardware level is not compatible with what you may be familiar with if you’ve only developed for x86. Also known as s390x or z/Architecture, the code needs to be specifically compiled for it. Fortunately, you’re in luck! Since support for Linux on Z arrived 20 years ago, dozens of languages and frameworks, and hundreds of major open source applications have been ported. A small sampling of them can be found in IBM’s validated open source software list, with dozens of updates being made each month — and the sea of applications continues to grow. With collaboration in place with SUSE, Red Hat, and Canonical, their respective Linux distributions also release with IBM Z support. Today you can run everything from a simple web server to your latest Go or Node.js application to Kubernetes on IBM Z by simply running the build commands you’re already familiar with.
Games: X-Plane 11.50, Songs of Syx, AntiMicroX and More
Now Arch Linux ARM Runs on PINE64’s PineTab Linux Tablet
Early adopters of PINE64’s PineTab will be happy to learn that there’s now a build of the Arch Linux ARM distribution that works on the Linux-powered tablet. I just told you earlier that the Debian-based Mobian Linux distribution announced support for the PineTab Linux tablet, which recently started shipping to those backers who were brave enough to get their hands on PinePhone’s bigger brother. And now, I’ve learned that the Arch Linux ARM distribution for mobile devices has an early build for the PineTab Linux tablet, and you can try it right now from the project’s GitHub page. The source code is available for download as well, so happy hacking!
NanoPi NEO3 Review: Raspberry Pi Competitor for Your Network
So if this isn’t a “Raspberry Pi Killer” then what is it? The NanoPi NEO3 is made for networked storage projects. Using the FriendlyWrt OS, we quickly created a network share that served up our 4TB USB 3 drive to all devices on our network using the SMB protocol. The combination of USB 3 and Gigabit Ethernet in such a small package means that the NanoPi NEO3 can be easily added into a home network, with minimal fuss and wires. The choice of FriendlyCore (Ubuntu) and FriendlyWrt enables confident Linux users to get hands on with Ubuntu and build their own network storage appliance or low power tool. The short answer is that this is no Raspberry Pi. What it is, is a cost effective alternative that focuses on networked applications. If you need quick and cheap network storage, and don’t mind getting your hands dirty, then the NanoPi NEO3 is a great little board to solve that problem.
Why Linux still needs a flagship distribution
This is one of those opinions that tends to be incredibly divisive. It's also one of those opinions I hold very strongly and was recently reminded of when fellow open source evangelist, Jason Evangelho, penned a piece titled "Linux Has A Hardware Problem And We Need To Solve It." In that piece, Evangelho discussed a podcast from Noah Chelliah (co-host of the Destination Linux) in which he highlighted one particular passage... That struck me hard. It also made me realize that the idea I've pushed in articles, on podcasts, and in discussions needs to be said again: Linux needs a flagship distribution. Let me explain.
