Early adopters of PINE64’s PineTab will be happy to learn that there’s now a build of the Arch Linux ARM distribution that works on the Linux-powered tablet. I just told you earlier that the Debian-based Mobian Linux distribution announced support for the PineTab Linux tablet, which recently started shipping to those backers who were brave enough to get their hands on PinePhone’s bigger brother. And now, I’ve learned that the Arch Linux ARM distribution for mobile devices has an early build for the PineTab Linux tablet, and you can try it right now from the project’s GitHub page. The source code is available for download as well, so happy hacking!

AntiMicroX is a fork of the original AntiMicro, a popular open source application designed to help you map a keyboard to a gamepad. Sadly, the original project is no longer maintained so AntiMicroX came along to sort that out and continue the project on.

Set in a future where we've thoroughly ruined the planet, Vengeful Heart is a new Visual Novel where water has become like liquid gold. Obviously, this means anyone who controls it ends up extremely wealthy and powerful. Vengeful Heart has a world where even seeing a living plant is a luxury, as everyone lives in massive concrete jungle mega cities. It follows the story of Josephine Lace, a young hydraulic engineer eager to climb the corporate ladder and claim a spot at the top. That was, until it's all ripped away leaving Lace half-dead and homeless and now hellbent on taking down the system. A tale of revenge, capitalism, companionship and cyberpunk.

Puppy Games and Subsoap have put out the latest in the series of card games that mix up the gameplay of some known classics, into something a little more unique. It comes with the usual obvious fantasy flair too, including all sorts of weird and wonderful creature card designs. That's one thing I've always loved about this series, it really has some great design work. It's very much a solitaire game at its core but it comes with what they say are "many new and surprising card game mechanics to challenge you". However, there are options to tweak the challenge to your liking. [...] Also good to see that they're continuing their Linux support now.

Kalypso Media sent word that the upcoming space management sim Spacebase Startopia has been delayed, with no exact date now being given. Originally due to launch for Linux, macOS and Windows on October 23 they're now only giving a release window of sometime in the Spring of 2021 for all platforms. That's a pretty big delay, with their email noting it will "allow for more development time to further polish the game, ensuring that it reaches the highest quality level possible and meets the high expectations of fans and beta testers" and also it ensures "that the game can launch in more territories and on more platforms from day one".

Reminding me of some classic arcade racers including Mario Kart, SuperTuxKart and others, Slide is along a similar theme with it being easy to jump right in. Mentioned before here on GOL, it's a family-friendly arcade racing game with a colourful animal cast. Much like the other aforementioned racers, Slide is seriously easy to get into but can be challenging to actually win. This is due to the power-ups you can grab from boxes, on top of the actual racing mechanics. The tracks take place in rather magical dream-like worlds that don't really make any sense. Animals can slide right off the watery tracks if you're not careful too. You have the ability to jump over obstacles, and dive beneath the surface to build up a sudden boost of speed as well.

We've teamed up with Gamatron to offer you a chance to win a key for their upcoming grand-strategy city-builder Songs of Syx which enters Early Access soon. First, here's a bit of a refresher for you. It's actually a pretty big mix of genres with a city-builder at the core. You start off tiny and gradually expand into the tens of thousands. Things end up pretty big in Songs of Syx. You also have multiple races to deal with, other kingdoms, massive real-time battles, trade and so much more.

As the COVID19 pandemic and quarantines around the world continue, another event has been cancelled. Much like Valve did with Dota 2, with The International 10 cancelled this year and pushed back to much later in 2021 they're now doing the same with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. In a blog post on the official CS:GO website, Valve explained they're "not going to ask players and fans to risk their health in order to attend a Major while the pandemic still poses a threat to travelers". They will not be scheduling any Majors until Regional Major Ranking (RMR) LAN events are "safe to hold around the world", so they will be continuing with online RMR events to keep track of the teams. Additionally, it was recently announced by ESL that CS:GO had a bug where an e-sports team coach could spectate from anywhere on the map. A pretty big flaw, an obvious cheat and multiple professional coaches took advantage of it. As a result, multiple coaches were handed bans. More were found to have abused the bug, some just admitted to it and so the Esports Integrity Commission opened their own inquiry into it.

For the Linux version you need at least NVIDIA 440.26 and for AMD they're supporting the 'official AMD GPU drivers' along with amdvlk but they didn't state any particular version. [...] It may take a while for things to settle down, especially when it comes to all the addons since a lot of them need updating for the new systems. According to the release announcement, it's a staggered release. With the standalone you can manually check for an update, whereas on Steam it's still in a Beta branch but it seems they will push that to the main install for everyone tomorrow.

Are you an aspiring game developer using Unity or just want to get some extra assets? Check out the Humble Unity Games and Game Dev Assets Bundle, there's a few games too. Looking over what's available, it seems like quite a good deal. Compared to the individual prices, you would save quite a lot of money picking up this bundle. From asset packs to full game examples, there's quite a lot across the different tiers.

NanoPi NEO3 Review: Raspberry Pi Competitor for Your Network So if this isn’t a “Raspberry Pi Killer” then what is it? The NanoPi NEO3 is made for networked storage projects. Using the FriendlyWrt OS, we quickly created a network share that served up our 4TB USB 3 drive to all devices on our network using the SMB protocol. The combination of USB 3 and Gigabit Ethernet in such a small package means that the NanoPi NEO3 can be easily added into a home network, with minimal fuss and wires. The choice of FriendlyCore (Ubuntu) and FriendlyWrt enables confident Linux users to get hands on with Ubuntu and build their own network storage appliance or low power tool. The short answer is that this is no Raspberry Pi. What it is, is a cost effective alternative that focuses on networked applications. If you need quick and cheap network storage, and don’t mind getting your hands dirty, then the NanoPi NEO3 is a great little board to solve that problem.