Qt Design Studio 1.6 and Qt 5.15.1
Qt Design Studio 1.6 released
We are happy to announce the final release of Qt Design Studio 1.6
Qt Design Studio is a UI design and development tool that enables designers and developers to rapidly prototype and develop complex UIs. Both designers and developers use Qt Design Studio and this makes collaboration between the two a lot simpler and more streamlined. To get an impression, you should watch this video.
Qt 5.15.1 Released
We have released Qt 5.15.1, the first patch release of Qt 5.15 LTS. As a patch release, Qt 5.15.1 does not add any new functionality but provides many bug fixes and other improvements.
Compared to Qt 5.15.0, the new Qt 5.15.1 contains more than 400 bug fixes. For details of the most important changes, please check the Change files of Qt 5.15.1.
Qt for Python 5.15.1 Released!
We are happy to announce that 5.15.1 is finally out!
On this release, we managed to fix some old bugs like adding __ne__ and __eq__ operators by default to every PySide type, and improve the compatibility that we had with Nuitka, a Python compiler. Still there are some corner cases that needs to be improved, but we are looking forward to being fully compatible. Additionally, there were some corner cases regarding our threading story that are now solved.
To improve our QML interaction, we now have a new type, QEnum, which can be used as a decorator for Qt objects and Python Enum-based classes, this was required for some changes that will be available in Qt for Python 6.0, so stay tuned!
Qt 5.15.1 Released With 400+ Bug Fixes
Polishing up Qt 5.15 since its May release is now Qt 5.15.1 as the first point release in this last Qt5 series ahead of Qt 6.0 later this year.
Qt 5.15.1 is squarely focused on shipping bug fixes for the Qt 5.15 LTS series. In the past few months more than 400 bugs have been fixed for Qt 5.15.1.
Qt 5.15.1 brings many fixes throughout the wide spectrum of Qt components. The complete list of fixes can be found here. One notable fix on the QtWayland front is adding the QT_WAYLAND_FORCE_NONBLOCKING_SWAP_SUPPORT environment variable if the EGL driver supports non-blocking eglSwapBuffers for helping situations where experiencing applications freezing while waiting for buffer swaps.
