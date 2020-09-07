today's leftovers 11 tips for keeping your sysadmin career on track It's hard to predict how different sysadmins jobs will be in the coming years. But here are some guidelines gathered during a sysadmin career spanning more than three decades. System administration is a tough job with ever-changing requirements. In the future, if you’re just starting your career as a sysadmin, you will undoubtedly use tools that you can’t even imagine today. Applications make increasingly complex decisions, servers turn into virtual servers, services move into the cloud, new languages and protocols appear, security threats keep getting worse, and the staff you support could be down the hall or thousands of miles away. You will almost always have a lot of responsibility without a lot of control over resources. The demands will be great and the surprises endless. The key to thriving in this challenging field of work is keeping your skills relevant, fostering good work habits that will help you get a lot done, and gaining a sense of accomplishment from your work.

NVIDIA have a small new Vulkan Beta Driver bug-fix release up Yesterday, September 9, NVIDIA released a new update to their Vulkan Beta Driver series to clean up some lingering bugs found. One of which should help Wine. [...] Reminder: you know it's a special Beta driver thanks to the additional two numbers on the end of the version string, with the newest stable version of the NVIDIA driver for Linux at 450.66 which released on August 18. This special Vulkan beta driver is where all the shiny new stuff goes in before making its way into the stable release for everyone. Really, it's mostly aimed at developers and serious enthusiasts. Unless you need what's in them, it's generally best to use the stable drivers.

A Performance Analysis Of The First Generation Of HPC‐Optimized Arm Processors In this paper, the authors present performance results from Isambard, the first production supercomputer to be based on Arm CPUs that have been optimized specifically for HPC. Isambard is the first Cray XC50 “Scout” system, combining Cavium ThunderX2 Arm‐based CPUs with Cray’s Aries interconnect. The full Isambard system contained over 10,000 Arm cores. In this work, we present node‐level performance results from eight early‐access nodes that were upgraded to B0 beta silicon in March 2018. We present node‐level benchmark results comparing ThunderX2 with mainstream CPUs, including Intel Skylake and Broadwell, as well as Xeon Phi. We focus on a range of applications and mini‐apps important to the UK national HPC service, ARCHER, as well as to the Isambard project partners and the wider HPC community. We also compare performance across three major software toolchains available for Arm: Cray’s CCE, Arm’s version of Clang/Flang/LLVM, and GNU.

Kill Arch Bugs: Help us on the 13th of September! We would like to hold a bug wrangling day on the 13th of September to reduce the large amount of open tickets. If you cannot take part in the bug wrangling day, then feel free to help us any time before that event.

It’s a brand-new NODE Mini Server!

Red Hat and IBM announce a hybrid-cloud software marketplace Sick of looking for programs to run on your Kubernetes-based hybrid cloud? Want to run AI/ML, Big Data, or just a conventional DBMS on Kubernetes without sweating the installation and maintenance details? Red Hat and its owner/partner IBM have a new one-stop-shop for you: Red Hat Marketplace. [...] All these programs are, as you'd imagine, certified for Red Hat OpenShift and offered with commercial support. They're also built on the open Kubernetes Operator Framework. This enables you to run them on OpenShift as if they were a cloud service. That means they come ready-made with capabilities such as automated install and upgrade, backup, failover, and recovery. There's also a private version of the Marketplace: Red Hat Marketplace Select. With this, besides having easy access to curated, pre-approved software, you can track your people's usage and spending of all the software deployed across hybrid cloud environments. If you want, you can use metering for all your Marketplace software. With this, you can see exactly how your staff is using the programs. With this information, you can minimize waste and address the financial risks associated with end-of-year software audits. As part of this, you get a greater choice of pricing models. For example, Red Hat Marketplace allows products to be offered with hourly pricing.

IBM Advance Toolchain for Linux on Power 14.0-0 A new major release of the IBM® Advance Toolchain for Linux on Power is now available: Version 14.0.

GPL Initiative Grows Over 40%; More Than 60 Companies Have Joined the Campaign for Greater Predictability in Open Source Licensing

Open Source Saturation In Supporting Open Source Software I discussed the critical need for better support for contributors to open source projects. Now, Quo Vadis, Open Source? The Limits of Open Source Growth by Michael Dorner, Maximilian Capraro and Ann Barcomb presents statistical evidence suggesting that this problem is affecting the vitality of the open source environment. Follow me below the fold for the details.

Programming Leftovers Nicholas Nethercote: How to speed up the Rust compiler one last time Due to recent changes at Mozilla my time working on the Rust compiler is drawing to a close. I am still at Mozilla, but I will be focusing on Firefox work for the foreseeable future. So I thought I would wrap up my “How to speed up the Rust compiler” series, which started in 2016.

"Structural pattern matching" for Python, part 2 We left the saga of PEP 622 ("Structural Pattern Matching") at the end of June, but the discussion of a Python "match" statement—superficially similar to a C switch but with extra data-matching features—continued. At this point, the next steps are up to the Python steering council, which will determine the fate of the PEP. But there is lots of discussion to catch up on from the last two months or so. As a quick review, the match statement is meant to choose a particular code block to execute from multiple options based on conditions specified for each of the separate case entries.

The winding road to PHP 8's match expression New to the forthcoming PHP 8.0 release is a feature called match expressions, which is a construct designed to address several shortcomings in PHP's switch statement. While it took three separate request-for-comment (RFC) proposals in order to be accepted, the new expression eventually received broad support for inclusion. The match expression story began at the end of March 2020 with an RFC suggesting changes to the switch statement. The proposal, authored by Ilija Tovilo and Michał Brzuchalski, highlighted four shortcomings of switch: the inability to return values from the statement, matches falling through to the next case, "inexhaustiveness", and type coercion.

Building a Flutter application (part 2) Our previous article explored the fundamentals of Flutter, a cross-platform open-source user-interface (UI) toolkit. We complete our introduction of Flutter by returning to the simple LWN RSS feed headline viewer that was introduced in part one. We will be adding several new features to that application in part two, including interactive elements to demonstrate some of the UI features of Flutter. The LWNRssService class introduced in part one is responsible for fetching and processing the RSS feed from LWN using the http and dart_rss packages. This class was used in the former version of the application, implemented in such a way as to block the UI from starting until the feed was loaded. The result was an empty window in the interim, which is not an ideal user experience. There are several ways to solve that problem in Flutter, but here we incorporate the FutureBuilder widget into the LWNHeadlineScreen class (which provides the main interface).