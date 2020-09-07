The backend plumbing required to support notification grouping is being tackled by GNOME developer Mariana Pícolo. She recently shared a blog post on the progress she made in this area as part of this year’s Google Summer of Code. Pictures paint a thousand words so here’s .gif of the new behaviour in action (keep in mind nothing you see here is finalised or finished)... But let’s back up a bit: what is notification grouping, and why is it useful? Notification grouping is a simple concept: multiple notifications from a single app are grouped together in one (expandable) notification. This approach keeps the message tray uncluttered and parseable as no one app able to “dominate” the alerts list with its notifications.

today's leftovers 11 tips for keeping your sysadmin career on track It's hard to predict how different sysadmins jobs will be in the coming years. But here are some guidelines gathered during a sysadmin career spanning more than three decades. System administration is a tough job with ever-changing requirements. In the future, if you’re just starting your career as a sysadmin, you will undoubtedly use tools that you can’t even imagine today. Applications make increasingly complex decisions, servers turn into virtual servers, services move into the cloud, new languages and protocols appear, security threats keep getting worse, and the staff you support could be down the hall or thousands of miles away. You will almost always have a lot of responsibility without a lot of control over resources. The demands will be great and the surprises endless. The key to thriving in this challenging field of work is keeping your skills relevant, fostering good work habits that will help you get a lot done, and gaining a sense of accomplishment from your work.

NVIDIA have a small new Vulkan Beta Driver bug-fix release up Yesterday, September 9, NVIDIA released a new update to their Vulkan Beta Driver series to clean up some lingering bugs found. One of which should help Wine. [...] Reminder: you know it's a special Beta driver thanks to the additional two numbers on the end of the version string, with the newest stable version of the NVIDIA driver for Linux at 450.66 which released on August 18. This special Vulkan beta driver is where all the shiny new stuff goes in before making its way into the stable release for everyone. Really, it's mostly aimed at developers and serious enthusiasts. Unless you need what's in them, it's generally best to use the stable drivers.

A Performance Analysis Of The First Generation Of HPC‐Optimized Arm Processors In this paper, the authors present performance results from Isambard, the first production supercomputer to be based on Arm CPUs that have been optimized specifically for HPC. Isambard is the first Cray XC50 “Scout” system, combining Cavium ThunderX2 Arm‐based CPUs with Cray’s Aries interconnect. The full Isambard system contained over 10,000 Arm cores. In this work, we present node‐level performance results from eight early‐access nodes that were upgraded to B0 beta silicon in March 2018. We present node‐level benchmark results comparing ThunderX2 with mainstream CPUs, including Intel Skylake and Broadwell, as well as Xeon Phi. We focus on a range of applications and mini‐apps important to the UK national HPC service, ARCHER, as well as to the Isambard project partners and the wider HPC community. We also compare performance across three major software toolchains available for Arm: Cray’s CCE, Arm’s version of Clang/Flang/LLVM, and GNU.

Kill Arch Bugs: Help us on the 13th of September! We would like to hold a bug wrangling day on the 13th of September to reduce the large amount of open tickets. If you cannot take part in the bug wrangling day, then feel free to help us any time before that event.

It’s a brand-new NODE Mini Server!

Red Hat and IBM announce a hybrid-cloud software marketplace Sick of looking for programs to run on your Kubernetes-based hybrid cloud? Want to run AI/ML, Big Data, or just a conventional DBMS on Kubernetes without sweating the installation and maintenance details? Red Hat and its owner/partner IBM have a new one-stop-shop for you: Red Hat Marketplace. [...] All these programs are, as you'd imagine, certified for Red Hat OpenShift and offered with commercial support. They're also built on the open Kubernetes Operator Framework. This enables you to run them on OpenShift as if they were a cloud service. That means they come ready-made with capabilities such as automated install and upgrade, backup, failover, and recovery. There's also a private version of the Marketplace: Red Hat Marketplace Select. With this, besides having easy access to curated, pre-approved software, you can track your people's usage and spending of all the software deployed across hybrid cloud environments. If you want, you can use metering for all your Marketplace software. With this, you can see exactly how your staff is using the programs. With this information, you can minimize waste and address the financial risks associated with end-of-year software audits. As part of this, you get a greater choice of pricing models. For example, Red Hat Marketplace allows products to be offered with hourly pricing.

IBM Advance Toolchain for Linux on Power 14.0-0 A new major release of the IBM® Advance Toolchain for Linux on Power is now available: Version 14.0.

GPL Initiative Grows Over 40%; More Than 60 Companies Have Joined the Campaign for Greater Predictability in Open Source Licensing

Open Source Saturation In Supporting Open Source Software I discussed the critical need for better support for contributors to open source projects. Now, Quo Vadis, Open Source? The Limits of Open Source Growth by Michael Dorner, Maximilian Capraro and Ann Barcomb presents statistical evidence suggesting that this problem is affecting the vitality of the open source environment. Follow me below the fold for the details.