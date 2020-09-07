Huawei to shift phones to its own Harmony operating system from 2021
Huawei has announced plans to pre-install its own Harmony operating system on its smartphones from next year.
The Chinese company said it would also offer the software to other manufacturers to use as an alternative to Android.
Huawei is currently the world's second bestselling handset-maker, after a brief time in the top spot.
