I'm very pleased to announce the new NuTyX 11.6 release.

The 64-bit version contains more than 1000 packages upgraded.

The 32-bit version of NuTyX, still actively supported.

In the newest release, base NuTyX comes with the Long-Term Support (LTS) kernel 4.19.143 and the latest stable 5.8.7.

Changelogs for the kernels are available here:

kernel 4.19.143 changlog

kernel 5.8.7 changelog

The gnu c library, glibc, is now glibc 2.31

The graphical server is xorg-server 1.20.9.

The mesa lib is 20.1.7, gtk3 is 3.24.22, and qt has been updated to 5.15.0.

Python interpreters 3.8.3 and 2.7.18 have been included in this release.

The MATE Desktop Environment comes in 1.24.1, the latest version.

The XFCE Desktop Environment comes in 4.14.1, the latest version.

The KDE Plasma Desktop is now 5.19.5, the Framework is now 5.73.0 and applications are now 20.08.1

Available browsers are: firefox 80.0.1, falkon 3.1.0, epiphany 3.36.4, etc

Many desktop applications have been updated as well like thunderbird 78.2.1, Scribus 1.5.5, libreoffice 7.0.1.2, gimp 2.10.20, etc.