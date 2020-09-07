Games: Civilization VI, X-Plane, Terminal Games on GNU/Linux and Steam With Chromebooks
-
Cross-play should once again be back online for Civilization VI
The ongoing saga of Civilization VI seeing online cross-play broken between updates continues, with it now once again back online as of the update today, September 10.
A repeating issue: the game updates like most recently with the August 2020 release, cross-play has issues and gets disabled, then eventually it's sorted again. Hopefully at some point they will find the real cause of the constant breakage and actually sort it. Firaxis Games, the original developer, sent word yesterday that Aspyr Media were on it and today it's back online.
[...]
Sid Meier's Civilization VI is for Linux PC is available on the Humble Store and Steam.
-
X-Plane 11.50 Officially Released With Its Vulkan Renderer
X-Plane has long been Linux-friendly and one of the most realistic flight simulators available while today it's taking a big step forward with its 11.50 release and the much anticipated introduction of its new rendering engine with Vulkan support.
After being in public beta for months, X-Plane 11.50 is now official as the latest stable version of this high quality flight simulator.
-
Best Terminal Games on Linux
GNU/Linux gaming has come a long way over the past decade. We are lucky to live in an age where there are a number of native linux games including AAA titles to choose from on the platform. Steam has also vastly increased the number of games available on Linux. Despite the vast availability of GUI based games, sometimes it can be more relaxing and entertaining to play terminal based ones. This is not so surprising considering the fact that most Linux users spend a lot of time on the command line and feel at home there. Luckily, there are a number of great terminal based games available on the platform as well.
-
Lilbits: Access Linux files in Windows, sync your Steam games with Chromebooks (in the cloud)
Last month NVIDIA announced that its GeForce Now game streaming service was adding support for Chromebooks, allowing you to stream PC games through a web app, even if you’re using low-end hardware. Now NVIDIA is making it easier to access games you already own, by allowing Chromebook users to sync their Steam game libraries.
-
