Python Programming
TDD in Python with pytest - Part 1
This series of posts comes directly from my book Clean Architectures in Python. As I am reviewing the book to prepare a second edition, I realised that Harry percival was right when he said that the initial part on TDD shouldn't be in the book. That's a prerequisite to follow the chapters on the clean architecture, but it is something many programmers already know and they might be surprised to find it in a book that discusses architectures.
So, I decided to move it here before I start working on a new version of the book. I also followed the advice of valorien, who pointed out that the main example has some bad naming choices, and so I reworked the code.
Python’s @property Decorator Explained
Python provides a built-in @property decorator which makes usage of getter and setters much easier in Object-Oriented Programming.
Properties are useful because they allow us to handle both setting and getting values in a programmatic way but still allow attributes to be accessed as attributes.
Python program to convert Linux file permissions from octal number to rwx string
The permissions of a file in a Linux system are split into three sets of three permissions: read, write, and execute for the owner, group, and others. Each of the three values can be expressed as an octal number summing each permission, with 4 correspondings to read, 2 to write, and 1 to execute. Or it can be written with a string using the letters r, w, and x or - when the permission is not granted.
For example, 640 is read/write for the owner, read for the group, and no permissions for the others; converted to a string, it would be: "rw-r-----"
Displaying Breaks - Building SaaS #72
In this episode, I worked to add breaks to the display of the week schedule. We had to update context to include the break information into the schedules. I refactored a method out of the calendar display code to make some reusable logic for handling breaks.
The app needs to display breaks on the schedule and adjust what is displayed based on when the breaks are. I started with changing the background color of the break days. The break days were added to the context of the view. Once in the context, I adjusted the colors to show the breaks.
Wing Python IDE 7.2.5 - September 9, 2020
Wing 7.2.5 enhances the accuracy of some types of code warnings, improves Debug I/O process management, streamlines new virtualenv creation, implements vi mode :[range]y, and makes a number of usability improvements.
Ordered Dictionaries
If you worked with Python 2 or an early version of Python 3, you probably remember that in the past, dictionaries were not ordered. If you wanted to have a dictionary that preserved the insertion order, the go-to solution was to use OrderedDict from the collections module.
In Python 3.6, dictionaries were redesigned to improve their performance (their memory usage was decreased by around 20-25%). This change had an interesting side-effect - dictionaries became ordered (although this order was not officially guaranteed). “Not officially guaranteed” means that it was just an implementation detail that could be removed in the future Python releases.
But starting from Python 3.7, the insertion-order preservation has been guaranteed in the language specification. If you started your journey with Python 3.7 or a newer version, you probably don’t know the world where you need a separate data structure to preserve the insertion order in a dictionary.
Python 3.8.5 : Get Sentinel-3 satellite data from Eutelsat.
Correlation matrix in Excel, Python and R
