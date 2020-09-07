Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 11th of September 2020 12:47:27 AM Filed under
Development
  • TDD in Python with pytest - Part 1

    This series of posts comes directly from my book Clean Architectures in Python. As I am reviewing the book to prepare a second edition, I realised that Harry percival was right when he said that the initial part on TDD shouldn't be in the book. That's a prerequisite to follow the chapters on the clean architecture, but it is something many programmers already know and they might be surprised to find it in a book that discusses architectures.

    So, I decided to move it here before I start working on a new version of the book. I also followed the advice of valorien, who pointed out that the main example has some bad naming choices, and so I reworked the code.

  • Python’s @property Decorator Explained

    Python provides a built-in @property decorator which makes usage of getter and setters much easier in Object-Oriented Programming.

    Properties are useful because they allow us to handle both setting and getting values in a programmatic way but still allow attributes to be accessed as attributes.

  • Python program to convert Linux file permissions from octal number to rwx string

    The permissions of a file in a Linux system are split into three sets of three permissions: read, write, and execute for the owner, group, and others. Each of the three values can be expressed as an octal number summing each permission, with 4 correspondings to read, 2 to write, and 1 to execute. Or it can be written with a string using the letters r, w, and x or - when the permission is not granted.

    For example, 640 is read/write for the owner, read for the group, and no permissions for the others; converted to a string, it would be: "rw-r-----"

  • Displaying Breaks - Building SaaS #72

    In this episode, I worked to add breaks to the display of the week schedule. We had to update context to include the break information into the schedules. I refactored a method out of the calendar display code to make some reusable logic for handling breaks.

    The app needs to display breaks on the schedule and adjust what is displayed based on when the breaks are. I started with changing the background color of the break days. The break days were added to the context of the view. Once in the context, I adjusted the colors to show the breaks.

  • Wing Python IDE 7.2.5 - September 9, 2020

    Wing 7.2.5 enhances the accuracy of some types of code warnings, improves Debug I/O process management, streamlines new virtualenv creation, implements vi mode :[range]y, and makes a number of usability improvements.

  • Ordered Dictionaries

    If you worked with Python 2 or an early version of Python 3, you probably remember that in the past, dictionaries were not ordered. If you wanted to have a dictionary that preserved the insertion order, the go-to solution was to use OrderedDict from the collections module.

    In Python 3.6, dictionaries were redesigned to improve their performance (their memory usage was decreased by around 20-25%). This change had an interesting side-effect - dictionaries became ordered (although this order was not officially guaranteed). “Not officially guaranteed” means that it was just an implementation detail that could be removed in the future Python releases.

    But starting from Python 3.7, the insertion-order preservation has been guaranteed in the language specification. If you started your journey with Python 3.7 or a newer version, you probably don’t know the world where you need a separate data structure to preserve the insertion order in a dictionary.

  • Python 3.8.5 : Get Sentinel-3 satellite data from Eutelsat.
  • Correlation matrix in Excel, Python and R
Security Leftovers

  • The New YubiKey 5C NFC Security Key Lets You Use NFC to Easily Authenticate Your Secure Devices

    If you are extra cautious about securing your online accounts with the best possible authentication method, you probably know about Yubico. They make hardware authentication security keys to replace two-factor authentication and get rid of the password authentication system for your online accounts. Basically, you just plug the security key on your computer or use the NFC on your smartphone to unlock access to accounts. In this way, your authentication method stays completely offline.

  • KeePass Password Safe 2.46

    KeePass is a free open source password manager, which helps you to manage your passwords in a secure way. You can put all your passwords in one database, which is locked with one master key or a key file. So you only have to remember one single master password or select the key file to unlock the whole database. The databases are encrypted using the best and most secure encryption algorithms currently known (AES and Twofish). KeePass is really free, and more than that: it is open source (OSI certified). You can have a look at its full source and check whether the encryption algorithms are implemented correctly.

  • [PCLinuxOS] Thunderbird updated to 78.2.2

    Thunderbird is a free email application that’s easy to set up and customize – and it’s loaded with great features!

Akademy, Google, and KDE/Qt Work

  • Akademy 2020 - Thursday BoF Wrap-up

    Thursday continued the Akademy 2020 BoFs, meetings, group sessions and hacking. There is a wrap-up session at the end of the day so that what happened in the different rooms can be shared with everyone including those not present.

  • Call for Mentors (and Admins) for Season of KDE 2021

    As discussed in the Season of KDE/Google Summer of Code BoF that we had yesterday in Akademy 2020, our plan is to start the next edition of Season of KDE soon. But first we need to start thinking about some project ideas and, most importantly, we need mentors! So if you are a KDE contributor and want to participate as a mentor in the next SoK, please join us and fill the ideas page.

  • Testing testing and more testing

Graphics Leftovers

  • Here is an alleged photo of AMD Radeon Big Navi Radeon RX 6000

    Yesterday Lisa Su from AMD announced that big Navi is going to be announced next month (and there have been far too many announcements about announcements). But meanwhile, in Asia, there's always a guy that has something to show. And as it turns out, that would be a photo of big Navi. The photo shows the backside' of the allegedly a Big Navi prototype PCB. You can see that Big Navi indeed is big as well as eight memory SMT traces with paper labels "Typical XT ASIC" references for a "16 Gb Samsung GDDR6 memory."

  • Adam Jackson: worse is better: making late buffer swaps tear

    But you don't use Present directly, usually, usually Present is the mechanism for GLX and Vulkan to put bits on the screen. So, today I merged some code to Mesa to enable the corresponding features in those APIs, namely GLX_EXT_swap_control_tear and VK_PRESENT_MODE_FIFO_RELAXED_KHR. If all goes well these should be included in Mesa 21.0, with a backport to 20.2.x not out of the question. As the GLX extension name suggests, this can introduce some visual tearing when the buffer swap does come in late, but for fullscreen games or VR displays that can be an acceptable tradeoff in exchange for reduced stuttering.

  • GRVK 0.2 Continues Advancing This AMD Mantle To Vulkan Translation Layer

    While there aren't too many Windows games out there still popular and supporting AMD's Mantle graphics API that was the precursor to Vulkan, open-source developer Clément Guérin continues work on his "GRVK" initiative for mapping Mantle on top of Vulkan as a learning exercise and for allowing those still relevant Mantle-supported games to in turn run on Vulkan.

today's howtos

