Graphics Leftovers
Here is an alleged photo of AMD Radeon Big Navi Radeon RX 6000
Yesterday Lisa Su from AMD announced that big Navi is going to be announced next month (and there have been far too many announcements about announcements). But meanwhile, in Asia, there's always a guy that has something to show. And as it turns out, that would be a photo of big Navi.
The photo shows the backside' of the allegedly a Big Navi prototype PCB. You can see that Big Navi indeed is big as well as eight memory SMT traces with paper labels "Typical XT ASIC" references for a "16 Gb Samsung GDDR6 memory."
Adam Jackson: worse is better: making late buffer swaps tear
But you don't use Present directly, usually, usually Present is the mechanism for GLX and Vulkan to put bits on the screen. So, today I merged some code to Mesa to enable the corresponding features in those APIs, namely GLX_EXT_swap_control_tear and VK_PRESENT_MODE_FIFO_RELAXED_KHR. If all goes well these should be included in Mesa 21.0, with a backport to 20.2.x not out of the question. As the GLX extension name suggests, this can introduce some visual tearing when the buffer swap does come in late, but for fullscreen games or VR displays that can be an acceptable tradeoff in exchange for reduced stuttering.
GRVK 0.2 Continues Advancing This AMD Mantle To Vulkan Translation Layer
While there aren't too many Windows games out there still popular and supporting AMD's Mantle graphics API that was the precursor to Vulkan, open-source developer Clément Guérin continues work on his "GRVK" initiative for mapping Mantle on top of Vulkan as a learning exercise and for allowing those still relevant Mantle-supported games to in turn run on Vulkan.
