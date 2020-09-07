Akademy, Google, and KDE/Qt Work
-
Akademy 2020 - Thursday BoF Wrap-up
Thursday continued the Akademy 2020 BoFs, meetings, group sessions and hacking. There is a wrap-up session at the end of the day so that what happened in the different rooms can be shared with everyone including those not present.
-
Call for Mentors (and Admins) for Season of KDE 2021
As discussed in the Season of KDE/Google Summer of Code BoF that we had yesterday in Akademy 2020, our plan is to start the next edition of Season of KDE soon. But first we need to start thinking about some project ideas and, most importantly, we need mentors! So if you are a KDE contributor and want to participate as a mentor in the next SoK, please join us and fill the ideas page.
-
Testing testing and more testing
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 644 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
Akademy, Google, and KDE/Qt Work
Graphics Leftovers
today's howtos
Recent comments
1 hour 4 min ago
1 hour 48 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
6 hours 20 min ago
7 hours 30 min ago
7 hours 31 min ago
8 hours 23 min ago
21 hours 55 min ago
23 hours 57 min ago
1 day 54 min ago