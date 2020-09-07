Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 11th of September 2020 01:34:24 AM Filed under
Security
  • The New YubiKey 5C NFC Security Key Lets You Use NFC to Easily Authenticate Your Secure Devices

    If you are extra cautious about securing your online accounts with the best possible authentication method, you probably know about Yubico. They make hardware authentication security keys to replace two-factor authentication and get rid of the password authentication system for your online accounts.

    Basically, you just plug the security key on your computer or use the NFC on your smartphone to unlock access to accounts. In this way, your authentication method stays completely offline.

  • KeePass Password Safe 2.46

    KeePass is a free open source password manager, which helps you to manage your passwords in a secure way. You can put all your passwords in one database, which is locked with one master key or a key file. So you only have to remember one single master password or select the key file to unlock the whole database. The databases are encrypted using the best and most secure encryption algorithms currently known (AES and Twofish).

    KeePass is really free, and more than that: it is open source (OSI certified). You can have a look at its full source and check whether the encryption algorithms are implemented correctly.

  • [PCLinuxOS] Thunderbird updated to 78.2.2

    Thunderbird is a free email application that’s easy to set up and customize – and it’s loaded with great features!

»

More in Tux Machines

Security Leftovers

  • The New YubiKey 5C NFC Security Key Lets You Use NFC to Easily Authenticate Your Secure Devices

    If you are extra cautious about securing your online accounts with the best possible authentication method, you probably know about Yubico. They make hardware authentication security keys to replace two-factor authentication and get rid of the password authentication system for your online accounts. Basically, you just plug the security key on your computer or use the NFC on your smartphone to unlock access to accounts. In this way, your authentication method stays completely offline.

  • KeePass Password Safe 2.46

    KeePass is a free open source password manager, which helps you to manage your passwords in a secure way. You can put all your passwords in one database, which is locked with one master key or a key file. So you only have to remember one single master password or select the key file to unlock the whole database. The databases are encrypted using the best and most secure encryption algorithms currently known (AES and Twofish). KeePass is really free, and more than that: it is open source (OSI certified). You can have a look at its full source and check whether the encryption algorithms are implemented correctly.

  • [PCLinuxOS] Thunderbird updated to 78.2.2

    Thunderbird is a free email application that’s easy to set up and customize – and it’s loaded with great features!

Akademy, Google, and KDE/Qt Work

  • Akademy 2020 - Thursday BoF Wrap-up

    Thursday continued the Akademy 2020 BoFs, meetings, group sessions and hacking. There is a wrap-up session at the end of the day so that what happened in the different rooms can be shared with everyone including those not present.

  • Call for Mentors (and Admins) for Season of KDE 2021

    As discussed in the Season of KDE/Google Summer of Code BoF that we had yesterday in Akademy 2020, our plan is to start the next edition of Season of KDE soon. But first we need to start thinking about some project ideas and, most importantly, we need mentors! So if you are a KDE contributor and want to participate as a mentor in the next SoK, please join us and fill the ideas page.

  • Testing testing and more testing

Graphics Leftovers

  • Here is an alleged photo of AMD Radeon Big Navi Radeon RX 6000

    Yesterday Lisa Su from AMD announced that big Navi is going to be announced next month (and there have been far too many announcements about announcements). But meanwhile, in Asia, there's always a guy that has something to show. And as it turns out, that would be a photo of big Navi. The photo shows the backside' of the allegedly a Big Navi prototype PCB. You can see that Big Navi indeed is big as well as eight memory SMT traces with paper labels "Typical XT ASIC" references for a "16 Gb Samsung GDDR6 memory."

  • Adam Jackson: worse is better: making late buffer swaps tear

    But you don't use Present directly, usually, usually Present is the mechanism for GLX and Vulkan to put bits on the screen. So, today I merged some code to Mesa to enable the corresponding features in those APIs, namely GLX_EXT_swap_control_tear and VK_PRESENT_MODE_FIFO_RELAXED_KHR. If all goes well these should be included in Mesa 21.0, with a backport to 20.2.x not out of the question. As the GLX extension name suggests, this can introduce some visual tearing when the buffer swap does come in late, but for fullscreen games or VR displays that can be an acceptable tradeoff in exchange for reduced stuttering.

  • GRVK 0.2 Continues Advancing This AMD Mantle To Vulkan Translation Layer

    While there aren't too many Windows games out there still popular and supporting AMD's Mantle graphics API that was the precursor to Vulkan, open-source developer Clément Guérin continues work on his "GRVK" initiative for mapping Mantle on top of Vulkan as a learning exercise and for allowing those still relevant Mantle-supported games to in turn run on Vulkan.

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6