Microsoft Apologism, Belated GPL Compliance, and News From Microsoft-Bribed ('Sponsored') Conservancy and FSFE
An Open Source Canadian in Microsoft's World
...Marcel decides to stop fighting and give in to the dark side, setting up a Windows machine and plugging his nose. All is not lost however, as Marcel tries to make his Windows system look and behave more like a Linux system.
OpenWrt Joins Conservancy
OpenWrt — building on their sixteen years of success as the most popular Free and Open Source (FOSS) wireless router project — today joins Conservancy as a member project. FOSS wireless routers assure software freedom for all Internet users. Conservancy will help OpenWrt continue to thrive and grow as its new fiscal sponsor.
Microsoft Surface Duo kernel source code is now available
Now in a bid to comply with the requirements of GPL v2 and help aftermarket developers get the ball rolling on building ROMs and kernels, Microsoft has released the kernel source code for the Surface Duo.
Collaborative Free Software Platform for Administrations - Group presents concept
The increased use of Free Software is a central component for more digital sovereignty. Together with a strong alliance of administrations, politics, business and civil society, we call for the development of a code repository with Free Software for the public sector.
The increased use of Free Software by public institutions is a central building block for more digital sovereignty. Free Software, also known as Open Source Software, can be reviewed by everyone and can thus be independently checked for security aspects. Applications can be operated by the user and adapted to their needs. In this way, a high degree of independence from single vendors can be achieved. In addition, administrations have the opportunity to cooperate with each other more easily across organisational boundaries.
Together with the Open Source Business Alliance, the federal working group of municipal IT service providers Vitako and other experts, FSFE has developed a first concept for a code repository for the public sector and has found numerous supporters from administrations, politics, economy and civil society. Under the slogan "A place for public code", the interest group now wants to pave the way for a portal through which the public administration in Germany can exchange and jointly develop Free Software, also known as Open Source Software, in an adequate and legally compliant manner.
