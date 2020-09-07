Programming Leftovers
The GNU GDB Debugger and NetBSD (Part 4)
The base-system version of GDB (GPLv3) still relies on a set of local patches. I set a goal to reduce the local patches to bare minimum, ideally reaching no local modifications at all.
Perl Weekly Challenge: Fibonacci Sum and Lonely X
Spoiler Alert: This weekly challenge deadline is due in a couple of days (September 13, 2020). This blog post offers some solutions to this challenge, please don’t read on if you intend to complete the challenge on your own.
Launching the 2020 State of Rust Survey
It's that time again! Time for us to take a look at how the Rust project is doing, and what we should plan for the future. The Rust Community Team is pleased to announce our 2020 State of Rust Survey! Whether or not you use Rust today, we want to know your opinions. Your responses will help the project understand its strengths and weaknesses and establish development priorities for the future. (If you'd like to give longer form feedback on the Rust roadmap, we're also collecting blog posts!)
Completing this survey should take about 10–15 minutes and is anonymous unless you choose to give us your contact information. We will be accepting submissions for the next two weeks (until September 24th), and we will write up our findings afterwards to blog.rust-lang.org. You can also check out last year’s results.
Vim: My Vimrc Is Way Too Big, Lets Split It Into Modules
A while back I modularized my shell configs and recently someone suggested trying out the same thing with my vim and neovim configs and you what, it was actually a pretty good idea. While there's nothing wrong with having a massive vimrc there are some nice benefits you do get from splitting up you configs like this.
A dollar per month contribution, and why LibreOffice needs it
We need your help here at The Document Foundation. LibreOffice needs your support. In this article, I am going to ask you for help. I am going to ask you for a commitment to a monthly donation to The Document Foundation.
