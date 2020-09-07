Security Leftovers The New YubiKey 5C NFC Security Key Lets You Use NFC to Easily Authenticate Your Secure Devices If you are extra cautious about securing your online accounts with the best possible authentication method, you probably know about Yubico. They make hardware authentication security keys to replace two-factor authentication and get rid of the password authentication system for your online accounts. Basically, you just plug the security key on your computer or use the NFC on your smartphone to unlock access to accounts. In this way, your authentication method stays completely offline.

KeePass Password Safe 2.46 KeePass is a free open source password manager, which helps you to manage your passwords in a secure way. You can put all your passwords in one database, which is locked with one master key or a key file. So you only have to remember one single master password or select the key file to unlock the whole database. The databases are encrypted using the best and most secure encryption algorithms currently known (AES and Twofish). KeePass is really free, and more than that: it is open source (OSI certified). You can have a look at its full source and check whether the encryption algorithms are implemented correctly.

[PCLinuxOS] Thunderbird updated to 78.2.2 Thunderbird is a free email application that’s easy to set up and customize – and it’s loaded with great features!

Akademy, Google, and KDE/Qt Work Akademy 2020 - Thursday BoF Wrap-up Thursday continued the Akademy 2020 BoFs, meetings, group sessions and hacking. There is a wrap-up session at the end of the day so that what happened in the different rooms can be shared with everyone including those not present.

Call for Mentors (and Admins) for Season of KDE 2021 As discussed in the Season of KDE/Google Summer of Code BoF that we had yesterday in Akademy 2020, our plan is to start the next edition of Season of KDE soon. But first we need to start thinking about some project ideas and, most importantly, we need mentors! So if you are a KDE contributor and want to participate as a mentor in the next SoK, please join us and fill the ideas page.

