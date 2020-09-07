today's leftovers
Google Chrome calculates your autoplay settings so you don't have to - others disagree
Google's rules for when its Chrome browser allows and blocks the automatic playback of web audio and video have come under fire following a company developer's decision not to address objections to the removal of autoplay blocking controls from Chrome for Android.
Earlier this year, a user of the mobile version of Chrome on Android complained on the Google support forum that videos started playing upon visiting a web page and there appeared to be no way to prevent this.
Other forum participants chimed in, noting that the controls for preventing videos from autoplaying had disappeared. It's a concern that has been raised before.
The issue applies specifically to muted videos since unmuted videos aren't supposed to autoplay, even if they do sometimes. It was raised in March as a bug in the Chromium bug tracking system.
Android 11 lands with plenty more privacy preferences for Pixels and special Google friends first
Google has loosed Android 11 on a waiting world.
The company is again delivering the update to owners of its Pixel phones on the day of release, and to some phones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and realme. Those of you using other mobe-makers’ tin get to wait until those vendors get their act together.
Among the updates are plenty of changes to Android’s enterprise incarnation that Google says “better support company-owned devices” with “controls like asset management tools and personal usage policies that give IT the ability to keep devices compliant with corporate policy without compromising employee privacy.” IT can’t turn on location services on a company-owned phone without users being made aware of the change.
Health
Touch Less, Do More Challenge winners announced!
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we interact with people, things, and the world around us. A few months ago, we launched the Touch Less, Do More Challenge, calling on our community to build solutions based on Arduino Nano or MKR boards to enforce social distancing or enable touch-free technologies.
More than 1,000 participants submitted solutions to the contest in hopes of winning tens of thousands of dollars in prizes, including hardware from Newark, Dragon Innovation product assessment, and Hackster marketing support.
The judging panel — composed by Massimo Banzi (Arduino Co-Founder), Nishant Nishant (Avnet VP & Global Head of Digital), Benedetta Piantella (Design Researcher and Professor at NYU), Alessandro Ranellucci (Arduino Chief of Open Source Community) and Alex Glow (IoT Media at Hackster) — selected the best projects. Without further ado, here are your winners…
[...]
15-year-old Dhruv Sheth has impressively designed an intelligent system comprised of six solutions that automate commonly used devices throughout homes and in public to prevent COVID-19 transmission. These solutions — which are built upon the MKR WiFi 1010 and Nano 33 BLE Sense — include a smart intercom, a temperature monitor, a voice-controlled elevator, a mask detector, a queue management system, and a sanitization system.
The Human Protein Atlas is What every Medical, Human Biology Students and Scientist Need
The Human Protein Atlas is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 International License.
Ubuntu
How Aldo’s passion for artificial intelligence and machine learning led to a role at Canonical
I’ve lived in Austin, Texas for a little over 5 years and recently turned 25. I’m currently a Marketing Manager here at Canonical. When I started at Canonical in sales, I worked closely with the LATAM team, focusing primarily on the larger Latin America countries with significant enterprise IT markets. When I’m not working I like to jump on my XBOX and play competitive games, or watch my favorite drag queens lip sync “FOR THEIR LIVES” on RuPaul’s Drag Race.
My major in college was Communication, and one of my focuses was in intercultural and interpersonal studies. Towards the end of my college career, I got into artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), and I ended up writing a “thesis” on the ethics of AI/ML and data collecting.
[...]
I speak both English and Spanish, and working at Canonical enables me to practice my Spanish everyday! I regularly use Spanish to communicate with IT professionals in Latin America, figuring out what they’re doing at an enterprise level and what Ubuntu-based solutions they might be interested in. I’ve also been translating some of our written content. All the practice has definitely helped me improve my Spanish, and I quickly learned a lot of tech and business terminology. In PR and communications, I hope to continue using my spanish-language skills for social media.
IBM
Rocket Software Releases Terminal Emulator for IBM Z Servers
Rocket Software has introduced Rocket BlueZone Web for Zowe, which provides terminal emulation for IBM Z servers from any browser-enabled device.
Zowe is an open source initiative within the Open Mainframe Project (OMP), which delivers a modern browser-based GUI and services architecture to the IBM Z platform.
According to the announcement, Rocket BlueZone Web provides “a secure, browser-based terminal emulator that lives within the Zowe desktop environment. It includes superior configuration options for macros and settings, enabling a familiar emulation environment.”
An Open Conversation on the Future of Cloud
What does the future hold for hybrid cloud? Watch Stefanie Chiras, Vice President and General Manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Business Unit, and Brian Hopkins, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Forrester Research, in an open conversation on the future of cloud and Red Hat’s recommended strategy.
Portshift Cloud Workload Protection Platform Now Available On Red Hat Marketplace
Built in collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud exchange for enterprise customers.
Gentoo
New Packages site features
Our packages.gentoo.org site has recently received major feature upgrades thanks to the continued efforts of Gentoo developer Max Magorsch (arzano).
Security Leftovers
Akademy, Google, and KDE/Qt Work
Graphics Leftovers
today's howtos
