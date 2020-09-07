Language Selection

Friday 11th of September 2020
Misc

Google

  • Google Chrome calculates your autoplay settings so you don't have to - others disagree

    Google's rules for when its Chrome browser allows and blocks the automatic playback of web audio and video have come under fire following a company developer's decision not to address objections to the removal of autoplay blocking controls from Chrome for Android.

    Earlier this year, a user of the mobile version of Chrome on Android complained on the Google support forum that videos started playing upon visiting a web page and there appeared to be no way to prevent this.

    Other forum participants chimed in, noting that the controls for preventing videos from autoplaying had disappeared. It's a concern that has been raised before.

    The issue applies specifically to muted videos since unmuted videos aren't supposed to autoplay, even if they do sometimes. It was raised in March as a bug in the Chromium bug tracking system.

  • Android 11 lands with plenty more privacy preferences for Pixels and special Google friends first

    Google has loosed Android 11 on a waiting world.

    The company is again delivering the update to owners of its Pixel phones on the day of release, and to some phones from OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO and realme. Those of you using other mobe-makers’ tin get to wait until those vendors get their act together.

    Among the updates are plenty of changes to Android’s enterprise incarnation that Google says “better support company-owned devices” with “controls like asset management tools and personal usage policies that give IT the ability to keep devices compliant with corporate policy without compromising employee privacy.” IT can’t turn on location services on a company-owned phone without users being made aware of the change.

Health

  • Touch Less, Do More Challenge winners announced!

    The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we interact with people, things, and the world around us. A few months ago, we launched the Touch Less, Do More Challenge, calling on our community to build solutions based on Arduino Nano or MKR boards to enforce social distancing or enable touch-free technologies.

    More than 1,000 participants submitted solutions to the contest in hopes of winning tens of thousands of dollars in prizes, including hardware from Newark, Dragon Innovation product assessment, and Hackster marketing support.

    The judging panel — composed by Massimo Banzi (Arduino Co-Founder), Nishant Nishant (Avnet VP & Global Head of Digital), Benedetta Piantella (Design Researcher and Professor at NYU), Alessandro Ranellucci (Arduino Chief of Open Source Community) and Alex Glow (IoT Media at Hackster) — selected the best projects. Without further ado, here are your winners…

    [...]

    15-year-old Dhruv Sheth has impressively designed an intelligent system comprised of six solutions that automate commonly used devices throughout homes and in public to prevent COVID-19 transmission. These solutions — which are built upon the MKR WiFi 1010 and Nano 33 BLE Sense — include a smart intercom, a temperature monitor, a voice-controlled elevator, a mask detector, a queue management system, and a sanitization system.

  • The Human Protein Atlas is What every Medical, Human Biology Students and Scientist Need

    The Human Protein Atlas is licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-ShareAlike 3.0 International License.

Ubuntu

  • How Aldo’s passion for artificial intelligence and machine learning led to a role at Canonical

    I’ve lived in Austin, Texas for a little over 5 years and recently turned 25. I’m currently a Marketing Manager here at Canonical. When I started at Canonical in sales, I worked closely with the LATAM team, focusing primarily on the larger Latin America countries with significant enterprise IT markets. When I’m not working I like to jump on my XBOX and play competitive games, or watch my favorite drag queens lip sync “FOR THEIR LIVES” on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

    My major in college was Communication, and one of my focuses was in intercultural and interpersonal studies. Towards the end of my college career, I got into artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), and I ended up writing a “thesis” on the ethics of AI/ML and data collecting.

    [...]

    I speak both English and Spanish, and working at Canonical enables me to practice my Spanish everyday! I regularly use Spanish to communicate with IT professionals in Latin America, figuring out what they’re doing at an enterprise level and what Ubuntu-based solutions they might be interested in. I’ve also been translating some of our written content. All the practice has definitely helped me improve my Spanish, and I quickly learned a lot of tech and business terminology. In PR and communications, I hope to continue using my spanish-language skills for social media.

IBM

  • Rocket Software Releases Terminal Emulator for IBM Z Servers

    Rocket Software has introduced Rocket BlueZone Web for Zowe, which provides terminal emulation for IBM Z servers from any browser-enabled device.

    Zowe is an open source initiative within the Open Mainframe Project (OMP), which delivers a modern browser-based GUI and services architecture to the IBM Z platform.

    According to the announcement, Rocket BlueZone Web provides “a secure, browser-based terminal emulator that lives within the Zowe desktop environment. It includes superior configuration options for macros and settings, enabling a familiar emulation environment.”

  • An Open Conversation on the Future of Cloud

    What does the future hold for hybrid cloud? Watch Stefanie Chiras, Vice President and General Manager, Red Hat Enterprise Linux Business Unit, and Brian Hopkins, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Forrester Research, in an open conversation on the future of cloud and Red Hat’s recommended strategy.

  • Portshift Cloud Workload Protection Platform Now Available On Red Hat Marketplace

    Built in collaboration with Red Hat and IBM, Red Hat Marketplace is an open cloud exchange for enterprise customers.

Gentoo

  • New Packages site features

    Our packages.gentoo.org site has recently received major feature upgrades thanks to the continued efforts of Gentoo developer Max Magorsch (arzano).

Security Leftovers

  • The New YubiKey 5C NFC Security Key Lets You Use NFC to Easily Authenticate Your Secure Devices

    If you are extra cautious about securing your online accounts with the best possible authentication method, you probably know about Yubico. They make hardware authentication security keys to replace two-factor authentication and get rid of the password authentication system for your online accounts. Basically, you just plug the security key on your computer or use the NFC on your smartphone to unlock access to accounts. In this way, your authentication method stays completely offline.

  • KeePass Password Safe 2.46

    KeePass is a free open source password manager, which helps you to manage your passwords in a secure way. You can put all your passwords in one database, which is locked with one master key or a key file. So you only have to remember one single master password or select the key file to unlock the whole database. The databases are encrypted using the best and most secure encryption algorithms currently known (AES and Twofish). KeePass is really free, and more than that: it is open source (OSI certified). You can have a look at its full source and check whether the encryption algorithms are implemented correctly.

  • [PCLinuxOS] Thunderbird updated to 78.2.2

    Thunderbird is a free email application that’s easy to set up and customize – and it’s loaded with great features!

Akademy, Google, and KDE/Qt Work

  • Akademy 2020 - Thursday BoF Wrap-up

    Thursday continued the Akademy 2020 BoFs, meetings, group sessions and hacking. There is a wrap-up session at the end of the day so that what happened in the different rooms can be shared with everyone including those not present.

  • Call for Mentors (and Admins) for Season of KDE 2021

    As discussed in the Season of KDE/Google Summer of Code BoF that we had yesterday in Akademy 2020, our plan is to start the next edition of Season of KDE soon. But first we need to start thinking about some project ideas and, most importantly, we need mentors! So if you are a KDE contributor and want to participate as a mentor in the next SoK, please join us and fill the ideas page.

  • Testing testing and more testing

Graphics Leftovers

  • Here is an alleged photo of AMD Radeon Big Navi Radeon RX 6000

    Yesterday Lisa Su from AMD announced that big Navi is going to be announced next month (and there have been far too many announcements about announcements). But meanwhile, in Asia, there's always a guy that has something to show. And as it turns out, that would be a photo of big Navi. The photo shows the backside' of the allegedly a Big Navi prototype PCB. You can see that Big Navi indeed is big as well as eight memory SMT traces with paper labels "Typical XT ASIC" references for a "16 Gb Samsung GDDR6 memory."

  • Adam Jackson: worse is better: making late buffer swaps tear

    But you don't use Present directly, usually, usually Present is the mechanism for GLX and Vulkan to put bits on the screen. So, today I merged some code to Mesa to enable the corresponding features in those APIs, namely GLX_EXT_swap_control_tear and VK_PRESENT_MODE_FIFO_RELAXED_KHR. If all goes well these should be included in Mesa 21.0, with a backport to 20.2.x not out of the question. As the GLX extension name suggests, this can introduce some visual tearing when the buffer swap does come in late, but for fullscreen games or VR displays that can be an acceptable tradeoff in exchange for reduced stuttering.

  • GRVK 0.2 Continues Advancing This AMD Mantle To Vulkan Translation Layer

    While there aren't too many Windows games out there still popular and supporting AMD's Mantle graphics API that was the precursor to Vulkan, open-source developer Clément Guérin continues work on his "GRVK" initiative for mapping Mantle on top of Vulkan as a learning exercise and for allowing those still relevant Mantle-supported games to in turn run on Vulkan.

today's howtos

