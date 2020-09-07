KeePass is a free open source password manager, which helps you to manage your passwords in a secure way. You can put all your passwords in one database, which is locked with one master key or a key file. So you only have to remember one single master password or select the key file to unlock the whole database. The databases are encrypted using the best and most secure encryption algorithms currently known (AES and Twofish). KeePass is really free, and more than that: it is open source (OSI certified). You can have a look at its full source and check whether the encryption algorithms are implemented correctly.

If you are extra cautious about securing your online accounts with the best possible authentication method, you probably know about Yubico. They make hardware authentication security keys to replace two-factor authentication and get rid of the password authentication system for your online accounts. Basically, you just plug the security key on your computer or use the NFC on your smartphone to unlock access to accounts. In this way, your authentication method stays completely offline.

The increased use of Free Software is a central component for more digital sovereignty. Together with a strong alliance of administrations, politics, business and civil society, we call for the development of a code repository with Free Software for the public sector. The increased use of Free Software by public institutions is a central building block for more digital sovereignty. Free Software, also known as Open Source Software, can be reviewed by everyone and can thus be independently checked for security aspects. Applications can be operated by the user and adapted to their needs. In this way, a high degree of independence from single vendors can be achieved. In addition, administrations have the opportunity to cooperate with each other more easily across organisational boundaries. Together with the Open Source Business Alliance, the federal working group of municipal IT service providers Vitako and other experts, FSFE has developed a first concept for a code repository for the public sector and has found numerous supporters from administrations, politics, economy and civil society. Under the slogan "A place for public code", the interest group now wants to pave the way for a portal through which the public administration in Germany can exchange and jointly develop Free Software, also known as Open Source Software, in an adequate and legally compliant manner.

Now in a bid to comply with the requirements of GPL v2 and help aftermarket developers get the ball rolling on building ROMs and kernels, Microsoft has released the kernel source code for the Surface Duo.

OpenWrt — building on their sixteen years of success as the most popular Free and Open Source (FOSS) wireless router project — today joins Conservancy as a member project. FOSS wireless routers assure software freedom for all Internet users. Conservancy will help OpenWrt continue to thrive and grow as its new fiscal sponsor.

...Marcel decides to stop fighting and give in to the dark side, setting up a Windows machine and plugging his nose. All is not lost however, as Marcel tries to make his Windows system look and behave more like a Linux system.

Akademy, Google, and KDE/Qt Work Akademy 2020 - Thursday BoF Wrap-up Thursday continued the Akademy 2020 BoFs, meetings, group sessions and hacking. There is a wrap-up session at the end of the day so that what happened in the different rooms can be shared with everyone including those not present.

Call for Mentors (and Admins) for Season of KDE 2021 As discussed in the Season of KDE/Google Summer of Code BoF that we had yesterday in Akademy 2020, our plan is to start the next edition of Season of KDE soon. But first we need to start thinking about some project ideas and, most importantly, we need mentors! So if you are a KDE contributor and want to participate as a mentor in the next SoK, please join us and fill the ideas page.

