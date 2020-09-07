Today in Techrights
- Malaysian Policy De-mystifies Tone Policing
- Passing New Laws to Criminalise Those Looking to Hold Criminals Accountable (or Striving to Inform the Public)
- [Meme] Microsoft-Google Foundation Europe
- The FSFE Explained Diagrammatically
- Guest Post: Do Not Want (Thoughts on “Free Software 9/11”, One Year Later)
- Video: Richard Stallman at TEDxGeneva
- The Corporate Bull Machine
- The GNOME Foundation Arguably Gave a Patent Troll Even More Legitimacy by Settling and Failing to Dismantle Shoddy Software Patents
- Why Debian-Private Violates the Debian Social Contract
- Links 11/9/2020: Istio 1.7.1, NuTyX 11.6, Huawei Announces HarmonyOS 2.0
Microsoft Apologism, Belated GPL Compliance, and News From Microsoft-Bribed ('Sponsored') Conservancy and FSFE
Security Leftovers
Akademy, Google, and KDE/Qt Work
Graphics Leftovers
