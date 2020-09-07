Debian: Norwegian Angle, Broccoli Sync and FUD From Microsoft Tim Petter Reinholdtsen: Buster update of Norwegian Bokmål edition of Debian Administrator's Handbook almost done Thanks to the good work of several volunteers, the updated edition of the Norwegian translation for "The Debian Administrator's Handbook" is now almost completed. After many months of proof reading, I consider the proof reading complete enough for us to move to the next step, and have asked for the print version to be prepared and sent of to the print on demand service lulu.com. While it is still not to late if you find any incorrect translations on the hosted Weblate service, but it will be soon. :) You can check out the Buster edition on the web until the print edition is ready.

Broccoli Sync Conversation A number of days ago (I know, I'm an awful human who failed to post this for over a week), myself, Lars, Mark, and Vince discussed Dropbox's article about Broccoli Sync. It wasn't quite what we'd expected but it was an interesting discussion of compression and streamed data. Vince observed that it was interesting in that it was a way to move storage compression cost to the client edge. This makes sense because decompression (to verify the uploaded content) is cheaper than compression; and also since CPU and bandwidth are expensive, spending the client CPU to reduce bandwidth is worthwhile. Lars talked about how even in situations where everyone has gigabit data connectivity with no limit on total transit, bandwidth/time is a concern, so it makes sense. We liked how they determined the right compresison level to use available bandwidth (i.e. not be CPU throttled) but also gain the most compression possible. Their diagram showing relative compression sizes for level 1 vs. 3 vs. 5 suggests that the gain for putting the effort in for 5 rather than 1. It's interesting in that diagram that 'documents' don't compress well but then again it is notable that such documents are likely DEFLATE'd zip files. Basically if the data is already compressed then there's little hope Brotli will gain much.

DPL: Debian project has plenty of money but not enough developers Debian Project Leader (DPL) Jonathan Carter has described the key problems in the Debian community as not a lack of funds, but rather a shortage of volunteer developers. The project is tiny in comparison to the many thousands of organisations that depend on it. Ubuntu is based on Debian, as are other well-known distributions including Devuan, Kali, Knoppix, LMDE, Raspberry Pi OS (formerly called Raspbian), SteamOS and Tails. There are other distros based on Ubuntu, not only the official variants like Kubuntu and MATE, but also those from third parties like Linux Mint, Linspire and Zorin. Debian itself is also widely used for running server applications, whether on-premises or in public cloud. It is also completely free. No surprise then to find Google and AWS among the platinum sponsors of the recent DebConf20 gathering. Debian is supported by a non-profit US organisation called SPI (Software in the Public Interest).

Red Hat Leftovers The amazing new observability features of Open vSwitch People working in the telco space with DPDK accelerated Open vSwitch have probably seen questions about packet drops a number of times and with multiple customers. Is it OVS-DPDK, or is it the VNF? Why is it happening, and where? What happened, and more importantly, what can we do about it? In this post we'll look at troubleshooting and answering some of these questions.

Test your Red Hat OpenStack Platform skills before you certify Today’s organizations are looking to accelerate application and service delivery and innovate faster to differentiate their businesses while empowering IT teams to support digital initiatives. Extending compute and storage power to the edge is key for organizations looking to act on data faster and scale infrastructure while also providing higher-quality experiences for latency-sensitive applications. By placing IT resources in edge sites using Red Hat OpenStack Platform distributed compute nodes, organizations - specifically in the telco space - may offer a better quality of experience to customers through faster application processing. Additionally, the smaller OpenStack footprint can create a lower cost solution with consistent operations. In order to support the shift towards edge computing and open compute solutions, Red Hat Certification has developed the Preliminary Exam in Red Hat OpenStack Administration (PE110).

Red Hat Academy launches user platform for improved learning experience In order to better serve our Red Hat Academy educational institutions around the world, the Red Hat Academy team has launched an enhanced learning environment on Sept. 1, 2020. With a new interface and improved user experience, students and instructors will be able to more easily navigate their courses, access supplemental learning materials, track course progress, and interact and engage with one another more effectively. The Red Hat Academy program partners with academic institutions to offer education programs on Red Hat technologies to help students reach their academic and career potential. Red Hat Academy’s curriculum involves hands-on instruction across platform, middleware, and cloud technologies built with input from Red Hat development, support, and field consulting teams.

Stop unauthorized applications with RHEL 8's File Access Policy Daemon Application allowlisting is the practice of specifying an index of approved applications or executable files that are permitted to run on a system by a specific user. This is often used on a multi-user system or some kind of a shared hosting server, where multiple users exist and they have to be given limited permissions, so that they can only run approved applications on the shared system. Note: A lot of external documentation uses the term "whitelist" in the place of allowlist and "blacklist" in the place of denylist. Red Hat is trying to be more inclusive by eradicating problematic language. Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) and many other distributions have SELinux available, which can be used to effectively block applications which are not explicitly allow listed, and commercial products are also available. However technologies like SELinux are designed to control application behaviour but do not know which applications are trusted. Therefore SELinux is complementary to other technologies because they handle different aspects of system security.