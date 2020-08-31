Games: Humble Store, The Caribbean Sail, Goner, Colmen's Quest and More
-
Humble extends their End of Summer Sale, here's some of the best Linux games
Humble Store is doing an encore for their End of Summer Sale, which will now run until September 14 so you can get big discounts on lots of games.
Time to pick up something for the weekend perhaps?
-
Shell Shuffle looks like a super sweet matching game from The Caribbean Sail dev
After finishing with The Caribbean Sail their dark 8-bit adventure about sailing the world in the 1700's, Victorian Clambake has announced their next game with Shell Shuffle.
Shell Shuffle looks like a chilled out match-5 puzzle game, about filling a jar full of shells. It probably doesn't need much more of an explanation than that. You move lines, match up shells and they get removed from the board and place into the jar. You can play it alone in multiple single-player modes or in a competitive multiplayer mode that will require some quick thinking to beat your opponent.
-
Single-player dino survival horror 'Goner' is a success on Kickstarter, coming to Linux PC
Goner, what could end up being a very interesting survival game for Linux PC has managed to run a successful Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign. 682 backers pledged €30,703 to help bring Goner to life and it's a campaign that clearly listed Linux as a release platform in the FAQ.
-
Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York out now for Linux PC
Draw Distance has released their latest stylish visual novel with Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York, acting as a stand-alone expansion and a companion piece to our previous title, Coteries of New York.
What's really striking with Shadows of New York (and Coteries before it) is the artwork, it's absolutely brilliant. Rich details and overall just a fantastic style. They are probably some of the absolute best looking visual novels around. It's good to see more like it too, opening up a rich genre to more people just like Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest will hopefully too.
-
Colmen's Quest is a very promising Early Access fantasy turn-based RPG
In the mood for a new adventure? Colmen's Quest looks very promising. A fantasy pixel-art turn-based RPG that's refreshingly not a roguelike.
We have enough random generation and permanent death everywhere, some of us want games that allow us to progress through properly and save / quit whenever we want. Colmen's Quest offers that up. Unfinished, Early Access and yet still has hours of content already. Inspired in parts by classics like Diablo but also more modern turn-based stuff like Stoneshard. Colmen's Quest is a turn-based fantasy RPG. You play as Colmen, an aspiring monster hunter, who is on a quest to unveil a dark threat that haunts the village of Valkirk. You will explore Valkirk and its villagers, descend dusky dungeons, fight monsters and eventually collect a bunch of loot and treasures.
-
Deleveled is a clever platformer with no jump button where you use bouncing momentum
Platformers come in all shapes and sizes. Some are about hacking and slashing, some are about precision and some like Deleveled take almost everything away from you. Note: key provided by the publisher.
It's a puzzle platformer, one with a simple aim but it's been perfected. All you have to do is reach the exit. Simple enough? Except, there's no jump button and there's plenty of platforms around both high and low. Oh, you're also controlling more than one thing at a time. You have two little squares, above and below, which you need to use falling momentum from one to bounce up the other. It's actually quite brilliant, inspired by Newton's third law of motion. Simple and very effective.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 747 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Android Leftovers
NVIDIA 24-Way GPU Comparison With Many OpenCL, CUDA Workloads
As part of re-testing all hardware prior to major GPU/driver launches, here is a look at the latest NVIDIA OpenCL/CUDA performance on Linux -- complementing the recent Blender 2.90 benchmarks and the latest NVIDIA vs. AMD Linux gaming performance. In still waiting to find out when we will get any NVIDIA Ampere hardware for Linux testing, I have been having some benchmarking fun and extended this to a 24-way graphics card comparison back to Maxwell in looking at not only the raw GPU compute performance but also the performance-per-Watt / power consumption and GPU thermal values. From the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 through GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and TITAN RTX, twenty-four Maxwell / Pascal / Turing graphics cards were tested for this fresh comparison in getting the current numbers when testing using Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with the latest driver (NVIDIA 450.66). But in still waiting to find out if/when there will be any Ampere hardware for Linux testing, I went back further than usual in some of the graphics cards for testing given the extra time in providing this reference article today. Sadly another NVIDIA launch where Linux doesn't appear to have much (or any?) emphasis.
Security Leftovers
How To Upgrade Ubuntu 18.04 LTS to 20.04 LTS Using Command Lines
This tutorial explains how I successfully upgraded my Ubuntu Desktop operating system from 18.04 LTS to 20.04 LTS. This goes through four clear & easy steps using command lines with a restart and includes preparations information. I wish you also upgraded Ubuntu successfully. Welcome to Ubuntu! This is a tutorial to upgrade Ubuntu from Bionic Beaver to Focal Fossa. I did a successful upgrade from a freshly installed 18.04 installed in a 30GB disk drive partition with 20GB free space by downloading at least 2GB data in total and spending more than 2 hours in a broadband internet access. So you should prepare...
Recent comments
2 min 53 sec ago
3 min 57 sec ago
38 min 54 sec ago
1 hour 2 min ago
1 hour 10 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 1 min ago
8 hours 32 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
9 hours 33 min ago