Python Programming
What are the Python Random Functions?
Python provide multiple functions to generate random numbers. Most of these functions are available under the Python random module. You can use these functions for generating random numbers in your Python scripts.
PyTorch-Ignite: training and evaluating neural networks flexibly and transparently
This post is a general introduction of PyTorch-Ignite. It intends to give a brief but illustrative overview of what PyTorch-Ignite can offer for Deep Learning enthusiasts, professionals and researchers. Following the same philosophy as PyTorch, PyTorch-Ignite aims to keep it simple, flexible and extensible but performant and scalable.
Throughout this tutorial, we will introduce the basic concepts of PyTorch-Ignite with the training and evaluation of a MNIST classifier as a beginner application case. We also assume that the reader is familiar with PyTorch.
Python Testing Framework
Testing can be a pain. It is painful to write test cases. Without it, doing manual testing sucks the life out of you. This makes it worst when you had to remember every single command and steps that could take hours to do it.
I know the importance of delivery when you are on a time crunch & death march to get it done. But... if your spending tons of effort to test your deployment. You are sabotaging yourself as these could be automated. Which frees up your time to make changes to your code to make it better, faster and maintainable for your future self or teammates who will be maintaining it.
[Older] Python Regular Expressions with Examples
A regular expression (often abbreviated to “regex”) is a technique, and a textual pattern, which defines how one wants to search or modify a given string. Regular expressions are commonly used in Bash shell scripts and in Python code, as well as in various other programming languages.
TDD in Python with pytest - Part 2
This is the second post in the series "TDD in Python with pytest" where I develop a simple project following a strict TDD methodology. The posts come from my book Clean Architectures in Python and have been reviewed to get rid of some bad naming choices of the version published in the book.
Guide to String Interning in Python
One of the first things you encounter while learning the basics of programming is the concept of strings. Similar to various programming languages, Python strings are arrays of bytes representing Unicode characters - an array or sequence of characters. Python, unlike many programming languages, doesn’t have a distinct character datatype, and characters are considered strings of length 1.
You can define a string using single or double quotation marks, for example, a = "Hello World" or a = 'Hello World'. To access a specific element of a string, you would use square brackets ([]) with the index of the character you wish to access (indexing starts at 0). Calling a[0], for example, would return H.
The Real Python Podcast – Episode #26: 5 Years Podcasting Python with Michael Kennedy: Growth, GIL, Async, and More
Why is Python pulling in so many new programmers? Maybe some of that growth is from Python being a full-spectrum language. This week on the show we have Michael Kennedy, the host of the podcast "Talk Python to Me". Michael reflects on five years of podcasting about Python, and many of the changes he has seen in the Python landscape.
SecureDrop package build breakage due to setuptools
A few days ago, setuptools 50.0.0 release caused breakage to many projects. SecureDrop package builds was also broken. We use dh-virtualenv tool to build the packages. Initially, we tried to use the experimental build system from dh-virtualenv. We could specify the version of the setuptools to be installed in the virtualenv while creating it.
This approach worked for Xenial builds. As we are working to have proper builds on Focal (still work in progress), that was broken due to the above-mentioned change.
So, we again tried to use Python's venv module itself to create the virtual environment and use the wheels from the /usr/share/python-wheels directory to build the virtual environment. Which works very nicely on Xenial, but on Focal the default setuptools version is 44.0.0, which also failed to install the dependencies.
Android Leftovers
NVIDIA 24-Way GPU Comparison With Many OpenCL, CUDA Workloads
As part of re-testing all hardware prior to major GPU/driver launches, here is a look at the latest NVIDIA OpenCL/CUDA performance on Linux -- complementing the recent Blender 2.90 benchmarks and the latest NVIDIA vs. AMD Linux gaming performance. In still waiting to find out when we will get any NVIDIA Ampere hardware for Linux testing, I have been having some benchmarking fun and extended this to a 24-way graphics card comparison back to Maxwell in looking at not only the raw GPU compute performance but also the performance-per-Watt / power consumption and GPU thermal values. From the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 through GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and TITAN RTX, twenty-four Maxwell / Pascal / Turing graphics cards were tested for this fresh comparison in getting the current numbers when testing using Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with the latest driver (NVIDIA 450.66). But in still waiting to find out if/when there will be any Ampere hardware for Linux testing, I went back further than usual in some of the graphics cards for testing given the extra time in providing this reference article today. Sadly another NVIDIA launch where Linux doesn't appear to have much (or any?) emphasis.
Security Leftovers
How To Upgrade Ubuntu 18.04 LTS to 20.04 LTS Using Command Lines
This tutorial explains how I successfully upgraded my Ubuntu Desktop operating system from 18.04 LTS to 20.04 LTS. This goes through four clear & easy steps using command lines with a restart and includes preparations information. I wish you also upgraded Ubuntu successfully. Welcome to Ubuntu! This is a tutorial to upgrade Ubuntu from Bionic Beaver to Focal Fossa. I did a successful upgrade from a freshly installed 18.04 installed in a 30GB disk drive partition with 20GB free space by downloading at least 2GB data in total and spending more than 2 hours in a broadband internet access. So you should prepare...
