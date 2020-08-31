Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 11th of September 2020 05:04:36 PM

Thus we end up here, and I'm ... torn. Building reputation and trust takes time, months, years. Destroying is so utterly easy. Now, no need for drama, we're not there yet. Plasma is a fantastic desktop environment. But shooting oneself in the foot and eroding user confidence shouldn't be on anyone's agenda, especially since Linux still hasn't established itself as a dominant force in the desktop space. Even then, mistakes can be super-costly, with eternal repercussions. Internet Explorer 6 anyone?

It comes down to the biggest issue in the Linux world since day one. Not a user-centric product. Some parts, yes, but largely, it's just self-sustaining enthusiasm. But what Linux needs is boredom - testing and yet more testing, endless pages of QA and validation and automated scripts that test everything, and never allow a single bug into the userspace. 1% coding and 99% testing. Today, it's the opposite. So it's no surprise when there's a rush and pressure and new releases, you end up with bugginess where stability is expected, sadness where happiness is needed.

What worries is me is that Plasma has been largely steady in the past several years, innovating, growing, becoming better, and ... it's running out of steam. We've seen this a thousand times before, and it's ever more depressing. I hope this isn't a beginning of some horrible downward spiral, but truly just a small set of temporary issues that will quickly go away. Because I don't think I have the desire and energy for another round of false hopes. I've already given up on the whole the year of the Linux thing. I just want a stable, fun platform to do my computer thingies. Thus endeth this part in the Plasma adventure.

And if you're wondering, this above be a hint and a teaser - 5.19 test coming soon!