Students step in to refurbish computers as school needs rise
A middle school IT club has found a way to use their skills to revamp old computers at a time when distance learning has made such technology indispensable.
Penguin Corps is a Linux club at the charter school Aspen Academy in Savage. Linux clubs provide a space for students to learn how to install and use open-source software. The students are using that knowledge to refurbish old computers for their classmates.
With the school opting for hybrid learning, the need for computers skyrocketed.
“These kids very enthusiastically caught the open-source bug and took on the challenge of wanting to help their fellow students,” said Stu Keroff, a social studies teacher who directs the club.
Also: How to Speed Up Your Old Mac and Give It a New Life [Ed: Suggests GNU/Linux further down this article]
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 802 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Kernel and Mesa News
Students step in to refurbish computers as school needs rise
A middle school IT club has found a way to use their skills to revamp old computers at a time when distance learning has made such technology indispensable. Penguin Corps is a Linux club at the charter school Aspen Academy in Savage. Linux clubs provide a space for students to learn how to install and use open-source software. The students are using that knowledge to refurbish old computers for their classmates. With the school opting for hybrid learning, the need for computers skyrocketed. “These kids very enthusiastically caught the open-source bug and took on the challenge of wanting to help their fellow students,” said Stu Keroff, a social studies teacher who directs the club. Also: How to Speed Up Your Old Mac and Give It a New Life [Ed: Suggests GNU/Linux further down this article]
Mozilla Leftovers
Bastien Nocera: power-profiles-daemon: new project announcement
Despite what this might look like, I don't actually enjoy starting new projects: it's a lot easier to clean up some build warnings, or add a CI, than it is to start from an empty directory. But sometimes needs must, and I've just released version 0.1 of such a project. Below you'll find an excerpt from the README, which should answer most of the questions. Please read the README directly in the repository if you're getting to this blog post more than a couple of days after it was first published. Feel free to file new issues in the tracker if you have ideas on possible power-saving or performance enhancements. Currently the only supported “Performance” mode supported will interact with Intel CPUs with P-State support. More hardware support is planned. TLDR; this setting in the GNOME 3.40 development branch soon, Fedora packages are done, API docs available:
Recent comments
3 hours 2 sec ago
3 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 36 min ago
3 hours 59 min ago
4 hours 8 min ago
4 hours 54 min ago
4 hours 58 min ago
11 hours 29 min ago
11 hours 56 min ago
12 hours 30 min ago