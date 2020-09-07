A middle school IT club has found a way to use their skills to revamp old computers at a time when distance learning has made such technology indispensable. Penguin Corps is a Linux club at the charter school Aspen Academy in Savage. Linux clubs provide a space for students to learn how to install and use open-source software. The students are using that knowledge to refurbish old computers for their classmates. With the school opting for hybrid learning, the need for computers skyrocketed. “These kids very enthusiastically caught the open-source bug and took on the challenge of wanting to help their fellow students,” said Stu Keroff, a social studies teacher who directs the club. Also: How to Speed Up Your Old Mac and Give It a New Life [Ed: Suggests GNU/Linux further down this article]

Mesa 20.3 feature development continues progressing nicely. Timothy Arceri who works extensively on Mesa under his employment by Valve has been refactoring Mesa's disk cache. This revised disk cache that is now merged allows experimenting with different cache layouts for performance reasons. But in the process he also prepped support for Mesa's disk cache to support Microsoft Windows.

Being merged today to Mesa 20.3-devel were some improvements aiming to help with display presentation jitter and hopefully avoid stuttering in the frame-rate. Adam Jackson of Red Hat has been working on supporting GLX_EXT_swap_control/GLX_EXT_swap_control_tear for Mesa's GLX implementation and on the Vulkan side support for VK_PRESENT_MODE_FIFO_RELAXED_KHR.

The Linux 5.0 to 5.9 kernel benchmarking posted this week showed TensorFlow Lite running slower since the Linux 5.5 kernel... On top of looking at the new Linux 5.9 regressions, I also spent some time bisecting and figuring out what happened for TensorFlow Lite last year that has at least for the system under test caused it to run slower for all the kernel releases this year as shown in the aforelinked article. So with the speedy AMD EPYC box and knowing the regression happened between Linux 5.4 and 5.5, it was on to bisecting the TensorFlow Lite performance drop. TensorFlow Lite is the open-source deep learning framework for on-device inference. TensorFlow Lite is an optimized version of TensorFlow catering to mobile and edge devices. This testing is focused on TensorFlow Lite with not yet evaluating the full TensorFlow performance or other deep learning workloads across the tested kernel versions with regards to this regression.

While Zen 3 is just around the corner, current-generation Ryzen Threadripper and EPYC processors continue to impress particularly for build boxes and tasks like bisecting the Linux kernel's massive codebase. Traditionally bisecting every performance regression I come across at Phoronix whether it be in compilers, the Linux kernel, or other code-bases has been prohibitively time consuming (and in turn cooling/power expensive) especially when operating on thin margins as is from the depressed state of the web ad industry, etc, but the incredible speed of the latest EPYC and Threadripper processors -- and having many systems with them around -- has been working wonders for massive time savings and tracking down such issues.

Mozilla Leftovers The age of activism: Protect your digital security and know your rights No matter where you have been getting your news these past few months, the rise of citizen protest and civil disobedience has captured headlines, top stories and trending topics. The protests following George Floyd’s death are the broadest in U.S. history, having taken place in all 50 of the United States and in dozens of other countries. While this recent surge doesn’t mark the beginning of protest, it also won’t mark the end. And anyone who is called to activism — by organizing or participating — should take some basic steps to protect their digital privacy and security.

Weaving Safety into the Fabric of Open Source At Mozilla, with over 400 staff in community-facing roles, and thousands of volunteer contributors across multiple projects: we believe that everyone deserves the right to work, contribute and convene with knowledge that their safety and well-being are at the forefront of how we operate and communicate as an organization. In my 2017 research into the state of diversity and inclusion in open source, including qualitative interviews with over 90 community members, and a survey of over 204 open source projects, we found that while a majority of projects had adopted a code of conduct, nearly half (47%) of community members did not trust (or doubted) its enforcement. That number jumped to 67% for those in underrepresented groups. For mission driven organizations like Mozilla, and others building open source into their product development workflows, I found a lack of cross-organizational strategy for enforcement. A strategy that considers the intertwined nature of open source, where staff and contributors regularly work together as teammates and colleagues. It was clear, that the success of enforcement was dependent on the organizational capacity to respond as a whole, and not as sole responsibility of community managers. This blog post describes our journey to get there.

Firefox UX: Content Strategy in Action on Firefox for Android Firefox recently launched launched a completely overhauled Android experience. When I joined the mobile team six months ago as its first embedded content strategist, I quickly saw the opportunity to improve our process by codifying standards. This would help us avoid reinventing solutions so we could move faster and ultimately develop a more cohesive product for end users. Here are a few approaches I took to integrate systems thinking into our UX process.