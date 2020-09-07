Linux Kernel and Mesa News
Kernel Bisecting Has Never Been Faster Than With AMD EPYC + AMD Threadripper
While Zen 3 is just around the corner, current-generation Ryzen Threadripper and EPYC processors continue to impress particularly for build boxes and tasks like bisecting the Linux kernel's massive codebase.
Traditionally bisecting every performance regression I come across at Phoronix whether it be in compilers, the Linux kernel, or other code-bases has been prohibitively time consuming (and in turn cooling/power expensive) especially when operating on thin margins as is from the depressed state of the web ad industry, etc, but the incredible speed of the latest EPYC and Threadripper processors -- and having many systems with them around -- has been working wonders for massive time savings and tracking down such issues.
Why TensorFlow Lite Has Been Running Slower On Recent Linux Kernels
The Linux 5.0 to 5.9 kernel benchmarking posted this week showed TensorFlow Lite running slower since the Linux 5.5 kernel... On top of looking at the new Linux 5.9 regressions, I also spent some time bisecting and figuring out what happened for TensorFlow Lite last year that has at least for the system under test caused it to run slower for all the kernel releases this year as shown in the aforelinked article.
So with the speedy AMD EPYC box and knowing the regression happened between Linux 5.4 and 5.5, it was on to bisecting the TensorFlow Lite performance drop. TensorFlow Lite is the open-source deep learning framework for on-device inference. TensorFlow Lite is an optimized version of TensorFlow catering to mobile and edge devices. This testing is focused on TensorFlow Lite with not yet evaluating the full TensorFlow performance or other deep learning workloads across the tested kernel versions with regards to this regression.
Mesa 20.3 Picks Up New Capabilities To Help With Display Presentation Jitter, Stuttering
Being merged today to Mesa 20.3-devel were some improvements aiming to help with display presentation jitter and hopefully avoid stuttering in the frame-rate.
Adam Jackson of Red Hat has been working on supporting GLX_EXT_swap_control/GLX_EXT_swap_control_tear for Mesa's GLX implementation and on the Vulkan side support for VK_PRESENT_MODE_FIFO_RELAXED_KHR.
Mesa Refactors Disk Cache - Working Towards Windows Support
Mesa 20.3 feature development continues progressing nicely.
Timothy Arceri who works extensively on Mesa under his employment by Valve has been refactoring Mesa's disk cache. This revised disk cache that is now merged allows experimenting with different cache layouts for performance reasons. But in the process he also prepped support for Mesa's disk cache to support Microsoft Windows.
Students step in to refurbish computers as school needs rise
A middle school IT club has found a way to use their skills to revamp old computers at a time when distance learning has made such technology indispensable. Penguin Corps is a Linux club at the charter school Aspen Academy in Savage. Linux clubs provide a space for students to learn how to install and use open-source software. The students are using that knowledge to refurbish old computers for their classmates. With the school opting for hybrid learning, the need for computers skyrocketed. “These kids very enthusiastically caught the open-source bug and took on the challenge of wanting to help their fellow students,” said Stu Keroff, a social studies teacher who directs the club. Also: How to Speed Up Your Old Mac and Give It a New Life [Ed: Suggests GNU/Linux further down this article]
Mozilla Leftovers
Bastien Nocera: power-profiles-daemon: new project announcement
Despite what this might look like, I don't actually enjoy starting new projects: it's a lot easier to clean up some build warnings, or add a CI, than it is to start from an empty directory. But sometimes needs must, and I've just released version 0.1 of such a project. Below you'll find an excerpt from the README, which should answer most of the questions. Please read the README directly in the repository if you're getting to this blog post more than a couple of days after it was first published. Feel free to file new issues in the tracker if you have ideas on possible power-saving or performance enhancements. Currently the only supported “Performance” mode supported will interact with Intel CPUs with P-State support. More hardware support is planned. TLDR; this setting in the GNOME 3.40 development branch soon, Fedora packages are done, API docs available:
