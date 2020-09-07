Programming Leftovers
Intel oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-09 Released
The latest Intel oneAPI software release is a new monthly update to their LLVM-based oneAPI Data Parallel C++ (DPC++) compiler.
Intel's oneAPI DPC++ Compiler 2020-09 release now defaults to the SYCL 2020 standard, USM address spaces are now enabled by default for FPGAs, a dead argument elimination optimization has been added, support for union types as kernel parameters, and other SYCL compiler improvements.
Adam Young: Extract Function Refactoring using inline functions.
The Extract Function refactoring is the starting point for much of my code clean up. Once a “Main” function gets sufficiently complicated, I pull pieces of it out into their own functions, often with an eye to making them methods of the involved classes.
While working with some rust code, I encountered an opportunity to execute this refactoring on some logging code. Here’s how I executed it.
Poll: What do you think of the save icon?
Ok, I have just been doing some writing – something I do a lot of – and for some strange reason, I actually paid attention to the icon that stands for “Save.” It is – what?? – a diskette!! Why? How long has it been since diskettes were actually used? And how would the young people coming into computing even know what a diskette is?
Web Scraping with Zydeco
So I like to keep local copies of my blogs.perl.org blog posts as Atom entries, but noticed yesterday that I had a few gaps in my collection. The Atom feeds offered by blogs.perl.org only have the most recent articles though, so I decided to write a quick script to scrape the posts. Luckily, I managed to get a table containing the URLs for each post I needed, so I didn't need to bother with following links to find the pages; I just needed to grab the content from them.
I thought some people might find the code interesting especially for its use of lazy attributes. This is one of those "it only needs to be used once, so making the code maintainable isn't important" kinds of projects, do bear that in mind. I've cleaned up the whitespace and added comments for this blog post, but other than that, it's just a quickly hacked together script.
Quarkus and Jakarta EE: Together, or not?
In this article, I answer a question that I have seen asked on various forums: Will Quarkus be compatible with Jakarta EE? To understand our answer to that question, it is helpful to know the history of Quarkus and what we’re trying to achieve with it. So, please indulge me while I lay that groundwork.
A short history of Quarkus and Java EE
When Emmanuel Bernard, Jason Greene, Bob McWhirter, and I first discussed kicking off the ThornFly.x proof of concept, which would later become Quarkus, we had conversations about where Java EE (now Jakarta EE) would eventually fit. I think we all agreed that we already had the best open source implementation of Java EE in the form of WildFly and Red Hat JBoss Enterprise Application Platform (JBoss EAP). Creating yet another addition to this space seemed confusing at best. At worst, we feared that it would split our engineering and open source community efforts.
Unfortunately, we had another reason to resist making Quarkus compatible with Java EE: Despite the best and often Herculean efforts of Red Hat engineers, our communities, and other vendors, Java EE was seen as slow-moving, monolithic, and not a good option for new developers—especially anyone looking at building microservices and targeting greenfield efforts.
Some of this perception was inflated by negative press from detractors, but there was also truth to it, based on the use cases that Java EE was developed for over two decades ago.
[...]
Most developers know that Java EE has moved to the Eclipse Foundation and is now rebranded as Jakarta EE. The new mission for enterprise Java under Eclipse is to drive cloud-native, mission-critical applications. Can’t we fold that into Quarkus?
Well, let’s not get carried away. So far, Jakarta EE 8 is technically equivalent to Java EE 8. And Jakarta EE 9, which is being released later this year, is focused on package-name changes from javax to jakarta. What becomes of Jakarta EE 10, and how well (or if) Jakarta and MicroProfile play together will be determined.
As with any open source effort, many factors must come together for an optimal outcome. At the least, Jakarta EE has to offer a much quicker release cadence for updates and innovation. Jakarta EE also must distinguish itself from the negative perceptions associated with Java EE. To do well, it should appear so different from Java EE that there is, in fact, an immediate new problem.
Java EE’s success is based on prioritizing backward compatibility and slow-moving changes. That priority has allowed operations teams to confidently deploy mission-critical applications that would not require changes for months or years at a time. While Jakarta EE might be able to both fulfill its new mission and address the past use cases, it won’t be an easy juggling act. It’s not likely to materialize overnight.
Linux Kernel and Mesa News
Students step in to refurbish computers as school needs rise
A middle school IT club has found a way to use their skills to revamp old computers at a time when distance learning has made such technology indispensable. Penguin Corps is a Linux club at the charter school Aspen Academy in Savage. Linux clubs provide a space for students to learn how to install and use open-source software. The students are using that knowledge to refurbish old computers for their classmates. With the school opting for hybrid learning, the need for computers skyrocketed. “These kids very enthusiastically caught the open-source bug and took on the challenge of wanting to help their fellow students,” said Stu Keroff, a social studies teacher who directs the club. Also: How to Speed Up Your Old Mac and Give It a New Life [Ed: Suggests GNU/Linux further down this article]
Mozilla Leftovers
Bastien Nocera: power-profiles-daemon: new project announcement
Despite what this might look like, I don't actually enjoy starting new projects: it's a lot easier to clean up some build warnings, or add a CI, than it is to start from an empty directory. But sometimes needs must, and I've just released version 0.1 of such a project. Below you'll find an excerpt from the README, which should answer most of the questions. Please read the README directly in the repository if you're getting to this blog post more than a couple of days after it was first published. Feel free to file new issues in the tracker if you have ideas on possible power-saving or performance enhancements. Currently the only supported “Performance” mode supported will interact with Intel CPUs with P-State support. More hardware support is planned. TLDR; this setting in the GNOME 3.40 development branch soon, Fedora packages are done, API docs available:
