Devices With GNU/Linux Support
Scala Launches New Entry-Level and Enterprise Media Players
Scala Media Player-R is an affordable, entry-level single output media player running on Linux, designed for HD content.
Scala Media Player-R Plus, also running on Linux, has double the memory and storage of the standard version and is capable of 4K video playback.
SEGGER Introduces New Version of J-Link, Adds Support for Raspberry PI
SEGGER introduced a new version of the company’s J-Link software specifically for Linux Arm. This software version targets applications that operate with Raspberry Pi and other single board computing (SBC) platforms. It further targets these devices and the full feature set established with Windows, macOS, and Linux x86 versions.
Apollo Lake system certified for LTE and WiFi
Lanner’s Linux-ready, Apollo Lake based “LEC-7242” computer ships with 64GB, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, DP and HDMI, and M.2 and mini-PCIe with SIMs. The system is CE, FCC, and PTCRB certified for WiFi and LTE.
Coffee Lake signage system offers triple HDMI 2.0 and M.2
Nexcom’s “NDiS B560” embedded signage PC runs Linux or Win 10 on 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs and offers triple 4K displays via HDMI 2.0 plus 2x GbE, 6x USB 3.0, and 3x M.2 with 5G support.
Nexcom announced a Coffee Lake-based embedded system aimed at signage applications. The NDiS B560 runs Linux or Win 10 on a choice of 8th Coffee Lake or 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh chips with Intel UHD Graphics 630 and Intel Q370 or H310 chipsets. Other recent Nexcom Coffee Lake systems include its PCIe x16 enabled AIEdge-X 300 and its Google Edge TPU equipped VTC 7251-GCIoT transportation computer.
Apollo Lake Pico-ITX board features four USB 3.0 ports
Axiomtek’s Apollo Lake based, 100 x 72mm “PICO317” SBC packs in 4x USB 3.0 ports, including a pair of Type-C ports, plus SATA, GbE, HDMI, LVDS, mini-PCIe, and -40 to 70°C support.
The PICO317 is the latest of a series of Axiomtek Pico-ITX boards with an Intel Apollo Lake processor, including the PICO-319 from 2019 and PICO316 from 2018. Like the PICO319, the PICO317 incorporates the quad-core, up to 1.8GHz Atom x5-E3940 instead of the PICO316’s choice of a Pentium or Celeron. This enables a wider temperature range of -40 to 70°C.
PICO317 Fanless Atom x5-E3940 Pico-ITX SBC Powers Industrial IoT Applications
PicoRio Linux RISC-V SBC is an open source alternative to the Raspberry Pi
I’m 100% ready for fully top-to-bottom open source hardware, whether it’s Power9/Power10 at the high end, or RISV-V at the low end. ARM is a step backwards in this regard compared to x86, and while I doubt RISC-V or Power will magically displace either of those two, the surge in interest in ARM for more general purpose computing at least opens the door just a tiny little bit.
RIOS Laboratory and Imagination announce partnership to grow the RISC-V ecosystem
Imagination Technologies and RIOS Laboratory have established a partnership, with Imagination opening up select GPU IP to the RISC-V International Open Source Laboratory (RIOS Lab).
Linux Kernel and Mesa News
Students step in to refurbish computers as school needs rise
A middle school IT club has found a way to use their skills to revamp old computers at a time when distance learning has made such technology indispensable. Penguin Corps is a Linux club at the charter school Aspen Academy in Savage. Linux clubs provide a space for students to learn how to install and use open-source software. The students are using that knowledge to refurbish old computers for their classmates. With the school opting for hybrid learning, the need for computers skyrocketed. “These kids very enthusiastically caught the open-source bug and took on the challenge of wanting to help their fellow students,” said Stu Keroff, a social studies teacher who directs the club. Also: How to Speed Up Your Old Mac and Give It a New Life [Ed: Suggests GNU/Linux further down this article]
Mozilla Leftovers
Bastien Nocera: power-profiles-daemon: new project announcement
Despite what this might look like, I don't actually enjoy starting new projects: it's a lot easier to clean up some build warnings, or add a CI, than it is to start from an empty directory. But sometimes needs must, and I've just released version 0.1 of such a project. Below you'll find an excerpt from the README, which should answer most of the questions. Please read the README directly in the repository if you're getting to this blog post more than a couple of days after it was first published. Feel free to file new issues in the tracker if you have ideas on possible power-saving or performance enhancements. Currently the only supported “Performance” mode supported will interact with Intel CPUs with P-State support. More hardware support is planned. TLDR; this setting in the GNOME 3.40 development branch soon, Fedora packages are done, API docs available:
