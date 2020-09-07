Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Devices With GNU/Linux Support

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 11th of September 2020 06:28:42 PM Filed under
GNU
Linux
Hardware
  • Scala Launches New Entry-Level and Enterprise Media Players

    Scala Media Player-R is an affordable, entry-level single output media player running on Linux, designed for HD content.
    Scala Media Player-R Plus, also running on Linux, has double the memory and storage of the standard version and is capable of 4K video playback.

  • SEGGER Introduces New Version of J-Link, Adds Support for Raspberry PI

    SEGGER introduced a new version of the company’s J-Link software specifically for Linux Arm. This software version targets applications that operate with Raspberry Pi and other single board computing (SBC) platforms. It further targets these devices and the full feature set established with Windows, macOS, and Linux x86 versions.

  • Apollo Lake system certified for LTE and WiFi

    Lanner’s Linux-ready, Apollo Lake based “LEC-7242” computer ships with 64GB, 2x GbE, 2x USB 3.0, DP and HDMI, and M.2 and mini-PCIe with SIMs. The system is CE, FCC, and PTCRB certified for WiFi and LTE.

  • Coffee Lake signage system offers triple HDMI 2.0 and M.2

    Nexcom’s “NDiS B560” embedded signage PC runs Linux or Win 10 on 8th or 9th Gen Coffee Lake CPUs and offers triple 4K displays via HDMI 2.0 plus 2x GbE, 6x USB 3.0, and 3x M.2 with 5G support.

    Nexcom announced a Coffee Lake-based embedded system aimed at signage applications. The NDiS B560 runs Linux or Win 10 on a choice of 8th Coffee Lake or 9th Gen Coffee Lake Refresh chips with Intel UHD Graphics 630 and Intel Q370 or H310 chipsets. Other recent Nexcom Coffee Lake systems include its PCIe x16 enabled AIEdge-X 300 and its Google Edge TPU equipped VTC 7251-GCIoT transportation computer.

  • Apollo Lake Pico-ITX board features four USB 3.0 ports

    Axiomtek’s Apollo Lake based, 100 x 72mm “PICO317” SBC packs in 4x USB 3.0 ports, including a pair of Type-C ports, plus SATA, GbE, HDMI, LVDS, mini-PCIe, and -40 to 70°C support.

    The PICO317 is the latest of a series of Axiomtek Pico-ITX boards with an Intel Apollo Lake processor, including the PICO-319 from 2019 and PICO316 from 2018. Like the PICO319, the PICO317 incorporates the quad-core, up to 1.8GHz Atom x5-E3940 instead of the PICO316’s choice of a Pentium or Celeron. This enables a wider temperature range of -40 to 70°C.

  • PICO317 Fanless Atom x5-E3940 Pico-ITX SBC Powers Industrial IoT Applications
  • PicoRio Linux RISC-V SBC is an open source alternative to the Raspberry Pi

    I’m 100% ready for fully top-to-bottom open source hardware, whether it’s Power9/Power10 at the high end, or RISV-V at the low end. ARM is a step backwards in this regard compared to x86, and while I doubt RISC-V or Power will magically displace either of those two, the surge in interest in ARM for more general purpose computing at least opens the door just a tiny little bit.

  • RIOS Laboratory and Imagination announce partnership to grow the RISC-V ecosystem

    Imagination Technologies and RIOS Laboratory have established a partnership, with Imagination opening up select GPU IP to the RISC-V International Open Source Laboratory (RIOS Lab).

»

More in Tux Machines

Linux Kernel and Mesa News

  • Kernel Bisecting Has Never Been Faster Than With AMD EPYC + AMD Threadripper

    While Zen 3 is just around the corner, current-generation Ryzen Threadripper and EPYC processors continue to impress particularly for build boxes and tasks like bisecting the Linux kernel's massive codebase. Traditionally bisecting every performance regression I come across at Phoronix whether it be in compilers, the Linux kernel, or other code-bases has been prohibitively time consuming (and in turn cooling/power expensive) especially when operating on thin margins as is from the depressed state of the web ad industry, etc, but the incredible speed of the latest EPYC and Threadripper processors -- and having many systems with them around -- has been working wonders for massive time savings and tracking down such issues.

  • Why TensorFlow Lite Has Been Running Slower On Recent Linux Kernels

    The Linux 5.0 to 5.9 kernel benchmarking posted this week showed TensorFlow Lite running slower since the Linux 5.5 kernel... On top of looking at the new Linux 5.9 regressions, I also spent some time bisecting and figuring out what happened for TensorFlow Lite last year that has at least for the system under test caused it to run slower for all the kernel releases this year as shown in the aforelinked article. So with the speedy AMD EPYC box and knowing the regression happened between Linux 5.4 and 5.5, it was on to bisecting the TensorFlow Lite performance drop. TensorFlow Lite is the open-source deep learning framework for on-device inference. TensorFlow Lite is an optimized version of TensorFlow catering to mobile and edge devices. This testing is focused on TensorFlow Lite with not yet evaluating the full TensorFlow performance or other deep learning workloads across the tested kernel versions with regards to this regression.

  • Mesa 20.3 Picks Up New Capabilities To Help With Display Presentation Jitter, Stuttering

    Being merged today to Mesa 20.3-devel were some improvements aiming to help with display presentation jitter and hopefully avoid stuttering in the frame-rate.  Adam Jackson of Red Hat has been working on supporting GLX_EXT_swap_control/GLX_EXT_swap_control_tear for Mesa's GLX implementation and on the Vulkan side support for VK_PRESENT_MODE_FIFO_RELAXED_KHR. 

  • Mesa Refactors Disk Cache - Working Towards Windows Support

    Mesa 20.3 feature development continues progressing nicely.  Timothy Arceri who works extensively on Mesa under his employment by Valve has been refactoring Mesa's disk cache. This revised disk cache that is now merged allows experimenting with different cache layouts for performance reasons. But in the process he also prepped support for Mesa's disk cache to support Microsoft Windows. 

Students step in to refurbish computers as school needs rise

A middle school IT club has found a way to use their skills to revamp old computers at a time when distance learning has made such technology indispensable. Penguin Corps is a Linux club at the charter school Aspen Academy in Savage. Linux clubs provide a space for students to learn how to install and use open-source software. The students are using that knowledge to refurbish old computers for their classmates. With the school opting for hybrid learning, the need for computers skyrocketed. “These kids very enthusiastically caught the open-source bug and took on the challenge of wanting to help their fellow students,” said Stu Keroff, a social studies teacher who directs the club. Read more Also: How to Speed Up Your Old Mac and Give It a New Life [Ed: Suggests GNU/Linux further down this article]

Mozilla Leftovers

  • The age of activism: Protect your digital security and know your rights

    No matter where you have been getting your news these past few months, the rise of citizen protest and civil disobedience has captured headlines, top stories and trending topics. The protests following George Floyd’s death are the broadest in U.S. history, having taken place in all 50 of the United States and in dozens of other countries. While this recent surge doesn’t mark the beginning of protest, it also won’t mark the end. And anyone who is called to activism — by organizing or participating — should take some basic steps to protect their digital privacy and security.

  • Weaving Safety into the Fabric of Open Source

    At Mozilla, with over 400 staff in community-facing roles, and thousands of volunteer contributors across multiple projects: we believe that everyone deserves the right to work, contribute and convene with knowledge that their safety and well-being are at the forefront of how we operate and communicate as an organization. In my 2017 research into the state of diversity and inclusion in open source, including qualitative interviews with over 90 community members, and a survey of over 204 open source projects, we found that while a majority of projects had adopted a code of conduct, nearly half (47%) of community members did not trust (or doubted) its enforcement. That number jumped to 67% for those in underrepresented groups. For mission driven organizations like Mozilla, and others building open source into their product development workflows, I found a lack of cross-organizational strategy for enforcement. A strategy that considers the intertwined nature of open source, where staff and contributors regularly work together as teammates and colleagues. It was clear, that the success of enforcement was dependent on the organizational capacity to respond as a whole, and not as sole responsibility of community managers. This blog post describes our journey to get there.

  • Firefox UX: Content Strategy in Action on Firefox for Android

    Firefox recently launched launched a completely overhauled Android experience. When I joined the mobile team six months ago as its first embedded content strategist, I quickly saw the opportunity to improve our process by codifying standards. This would help us avoid reinventing solutions so we could move faster and ultimately develop a more cohesive product for end users. Here are a few approaches I took to integrate systems thinking into our UX process.

Bastien Nocera: power-profiles-daemon: new project announcement

Despite what this might look like, I don't actually enjoy starting new projects: it's a lot easier to clean up some build warnings, or add a CI, than it is to start from an empty directory. But sometimes needs must, and I've just released version 0.1 of such a project. Below you'll find an excerpt from the README, which should answer most of the questions. Please read the README directly in the repository if you're getting to this blog post more than a couple of days after it was first published. Feel free to file new issues in the tracker if you have ideas on possible power-saving or performance enhancements. Currently the only supported “Performance” mode supported will interact with Intel CPUs with P-State support. More hardware support is planned. TLDR; this setting in the GNOME 3.40 development branch soon, Fedora packages are done, API docs available: Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6