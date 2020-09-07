today's leftovers
A Message to Open-source Anonymous Users: It's time to give something back (Feedback)
One day ago, I was part of a rich discussion about open-source with a team of open-source veterans of GNU Health. I ask how many active installs does the project have?
The answer was similar to the same one we get from a popular enterprise project management solution ]project-open['s founder "Frank Bergmann" The answer is:
"There is no clear insights or data about how many companies use the project".
Many open-source users consider the solution is free. Free like in free beer, with no obligations or responsibilities.
That may be right in some cases, but ethically it's not. The developers need to know how well their solution is doing, and the end-user is required to give something back, not money but useful feedback and insights.
In some countries I have been to, I noticed many companies, healthcare facilities are using enterprise open-source solutions.
These open-source solutions include electronic medical records (EMR), electronic health records (EHR), HIS (Hospital Information Systems), Laboratory management systems, ERPs, CRMs, etc.
openSUSE Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2020/37
Based on my gut feeling, I’d claim week 37 was a bit quieter than other weeks. But that might be due to the fact that I had some day off in the middle of the week, where I only did a check-in round, but not actually pushing on the Stagings. Some of you might have seen that Richard Brown has been helping out on this front, which can just be another reason for things to look more relaxed for me. But let’s look at the 6 snapshots (0904, 0905, 0906, 0907, 0908, and 0909) we released during this week.
HardenedBSD August 2020 Status Report and Call for Donations
As part of this status report, I'm issuing a formal call for donations. I'm aiming for $4,000.00 USD for a newer self-hosted Gitea server. I hope to purchase the new server before the end of 2020.
Last year, I migrated us away from GitHub as the source-of-truth for HardenedBSD's source code and ports tree. The server hosting the source is a rather ancient one (a > 10yo Dell R410) with insufficient CPU and RAM. I'm formally calling for donations to go towards a newer server to host our code.
I wanted to self-host our source for a couple reasons: [...]
Akademy 2020 - Wedneday BoF Wrap-up
Wedneday continued the Akademy 2020 BoFs, meetings, group sessions and hacking. There is a wrap-up session at the end of the day so that what happened in the different rooms can be shared with everyone including those not present.
Learn About Serverless with The Linux Foundation on edX
A new free training course that explains serverless computing and provides first-hand experience in building and deploying code directly to a Kubernetes cluster has just launched on the edX platform.
EFF Tells California Supreme Court Not to Require ExamSoft for Bar Exam
This week, EFF sent a letter (pdf link) to the Supreme Court of California objecting to the required use of the proctoring tool ExamSoft for the October 2020 California Bar Exam. Test takers should not be forced to give their biometric data to ExamSoft, the letter says, which can use it for marketing purposes, share it with third parties, or hand it over to law enforcement, without the ability to opt out and delete this information. This remote proctoring solution forces Bar applicants to surrender the privacy and security of their personal biometric information, violating the California Consumer Privacy Act. EFF asked the California Bar to devise an alternative option for the five-thousand or so expected test takers next month.
ExamSoft is a popular proctoring or assessment software product that purports to allow remote testing while determining whether a student is cheating. To do so, it uses various privacy-invasive technical monitoring techniques, such as, comparing test takers’ images using facial recognition, tracking eye movement, recording patterns of keystrokes, and recording video and audio of students’ surroundings as they take the test. The type of data ExamSoft collects includes “facial recognition and biometric data of each individual test taker for an extended period of time, including a retina or iris scan, fingerprint, voiceprint, or scan of hand or face geometry”). Additionally, ExamSoft has access to the device’s webcam, including audio and video access, and screen, for the duration of the exam.
Google to open new data centre in Hamina next year, workforce rises to 400
The Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) of Southern Finland has green-lighted the environmental permit and operating license for the installation. The company says the new centre will be up and running next year. At the moment it is carrying out installation and testing work at the site.
Google plans to hire some 40–50 new employees, bringing the workforce to around 400.
Linux Kernel and Mesa News
Students step in to refurbish computers as school needs rise
A middle school IT club has found a way to use their skills to revamp old computers at a time when distance learning has made such technology indispensable. Penguin Corps is a Linux club at the charter school Aspen Academy in Savage. Linux clubs provide a space for students to learn how to install and use open-source software. The students are using that knowledge to refurbish old computers for their classmates. With the school opting for hybrid learning, the need for computers skyrocketed. “These kids very enthusiastically caught the open-source bug and took on the challenge of wanting to help their fellow students,” said Stu Keroff, a social studies teacher who directs the club. Also: How to Speed Up Your Old Mac and Give It a New Life [Ed: Suggests GNU/Linux further down this article]
Mozilla Leftovers
Bastien Nocera: power-profiles-daemon: new project announcement
Despite what this might look like, I don't actually enjoy starting new projects: it's a lot easier to clean up some build warnings, or add a CI, than it is to start from an empty directory. But sometimes needs must, and I've just released version 0.1 of such a project. Below you'll find an excerpt from the README, which should answer most of the questions. Please read the README directly in the repository if you're getting to this blog post more than a couple of days after it was first published. Feel free to file new issues in the tracker if you have ideas on possible power-saving or performance enhancements. Currently the only supported “Performance” mode supported will interact with Intel CPUs with P-State support. More hardware support is planned. TLDR; this setting in the GNOME 3.40 development branch soon, Fedora packages are done, API docs available:
