Feral's GameMode 1.6 Released For Optimizing The Linux Gaming Experience
GameMode 1.6 is out as the Linux daemon developed by game porting firm Feral Interactive for setting the CPU frequency scaling governor and other helpers when launching games in an effort to enhance the Linux gaming performance and then returning the system to its prior state after the game has quit.
With GameMode 1.6 there is optional support now for elogind integration, new documentation, the ability to change the library directory for gamemoderun, allow LD_PRELOAD to be overrode in the $GAMEMODERUNEXEC variable, minor bug fixes, and better dependency handling.
Get ready for action as SOLDAT 2 enters Early Access on September 22
The next generation of the side-scrolling action shooter is almost here, over 18 years later Soldat 2 will arrive in Early Access and Transhuman Design has big plans. With an aim to be a direct successor to the 2D multiplayer shooter Soldat which took the Internet and LAN parties by storm in the early 2000's. Something I remember greatly, it was very popular.
Currently in the final phase of several weeks of multiplayer testing, the "one man army" creator of Soldat is nearly ready to unleash Soldat 2. "Soldat 2 aims to recreate the classic experience of online deathmatch famous in Soldat, with the same physics-based movement, violence and guns. But it is much more than that with a new 2.5D look, weapons, customizations, gamemodes and experimental features such as motorbikes, battle royale and an agar.io inspired gamemode!" - says the creator Michal 'MM' Marcinkowski.
Borderlands 2 will see no further updates for Linux / macOS from Aspyr Media
After repeatedly trying to get an answer, we now finally have it confirmed that Aspyr Media will be doing no further updates to Borderlands 2. While Aspyr Media are still continuing to update their ports of Civilization VI for Linux / macOS, the situation with the Borderlands series is just sad.
You might be confused, since Borderlands 2 is from 2012. So why are we mentioning this now? Well, it came to Linux later in 2014 and last year it gained one final DLC with Borderlands 2: Commander Lilith & the Fight for Sanctuary plus the Borderlands 2 Ultra HD Texture Pack. Both of which are missing for Linux and along with those and updates to support them, this broke cross-platform play between Linux, macOS and Windows.
APICO is an adorable upcoming casual sim about breeding and collecting Bees
Beeautiful. That's what APICO is. A recent discovery and I have a feeling it's going to bee something quite big.
It's a casual crafting and exploration sim with Bees. Well, you're not a bee, you're something of a bee keeper. You explore, cut down trees, craft, build machines and more all towards the aim of collecting and breeding Bees. Combining well-known gathering and crafting elements from other popular casual and not-so-casual games, APICO is absolutely overflowing with wonderful charm. I'm a little in love, can you tell?
[...]
Linux is a confirmed supported platform and there's even a demo you can try.
