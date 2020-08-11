today's howtos
How to Check Java Version
How to find Raspberry PI's IP
How to play Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - CS:GO on a Chromebook
Create KVM Guest from Oracle Linux KVM Host for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
New, Free Training Course Teaches Fundamentals of Serverless on Kubernetes
Key Bindings for Copy and Paste Under X11
How to play Diablo 1 on Linux
SNI-based load balancing with HAProxy
Arm Linux version of J-Link debugger lets the Raspberry Pi play host
Segger has ported its J-Link debugging software to Arm Linux hardware such as the Raspberry Pi for use with its J-Link Debug Probes. The news follows the release of the compatible Eclipse Embedded CDT for Arm and RISC-V. The Raspberry Pi and other Arm Linux gizmos have long been supported as targets by development platforms such as Eclipse and compatible debuggers such as Segger Microcontroller’s J-Link. Now they can act as the development platform itself. Segger has released its first debugging software for use with its J-Link hardware debuggers that supports 32-bit and 64-bit Arm Linux platforms including the Raspberry Pi. Aimed primarily at industrial automation projects, the release coincides with the release of the compatible Eclipse Embedded CDT (C/C++ Development Tools) for Arm and RISC-V (see farther below).
Calindori 1.2; the official one
Calindori 1.2 is out! Although a couple of versions have also been tagged, that’s the first stable release of Calindori as a KDE application. In this release, new ways to manage your schedule have been added, several rough edges have been smoothed out, and a set of mobile-desktop convergence bits have been introduced. Also: KeePass 2.46 Released with TLS 1.3 Support on .NET 4.8+
Integrating libcamera into PipeWire
Cameras are complex devices which require heavy hardware image processing. The complexity in the userspace camera application development originates with the evolution of complex hardware. libcamera addresses this problem and offers ease of camera application development. libcamera can be described as a full camera stack library in the userspace to provide the feature that do not belong in the kernel. The core of libcamera framework exposes kernel driver APIs to userspace while the libcamera application layer abstracts the developer from complex hardware usage. libcamera supports multiple video streams from a single device. In real time use cases such as video conferencing, we may need to preview streams with different resolutions than what we tend to stream over the network. It is natural that we would like to display the live streaming simaultaneously while we capture the video with different resolutions. libcamera offers a perfect solution to fulfill these requirements. Having said that, what if we'd like to stream a camera device data using different applications simaultaneously? Well, PipeWire answers this question. Besides acting as an interface between hardware devices and applications, PipeWire eases the sharing of hardware devices between applications. Moreover, integration of libcamera into PipeWire brings all the abilities offered by libcamera into PipeWire. With this, PipeWire can become a first class user of modern cameras.
