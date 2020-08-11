IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Red Hat Marketplace Aims to Accelerate Open Hybrid Cloud Innovation With Certified Software Solutions Ready to Run on Any Cloud Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, and IBM (NYSE: IBM), today announced the general availability of Red Hat Marketplace, a one-stop-shop to find, try, buy, deploy and manage enterprise applications across an organization’s hybrid IT infrastructure, including on-premises and multicloud environments.

Schlumberger, IBM and Red Hat Announce Major Hybrid Cloud Collaboration for the Energy Industry Schlumberger, IBM and Red Hat, announced today a major collaboration to accelerate digital transformation across the oil and gas industry. The joint initiative will provide global access to Schlumberger’s leading exploration and production (E&P) cloud-based environment and cognitive applications by leveraging IBM’s hybrid cloud technology, built on the Red Hat OpenShift container platform.

Enterprises say data integration is key to business, but it’s weighed down by challenges Market disruptions driven by advanced technologies, increased competition from startups, increasingly savvy and more demanding customers — these are just some of the more visible pressures companies face today. To help relieve those pressures and remain competitive, companies are trying to accelerate their ability to deliver innovative products and services, and that requires the ability to make changes to business models, processes, and applications more quickly, as needed. One way to make those changes is to employ Red Hat’s agile integration approach. Why? Because it combines integration technologies, Agile delivery techniques, and cloud-native platforms so apps and data across multiple systems can work together more quickly and seamlessly. Data is considered a linchpin, and a challenge, in companies’ ongoing integration efforts that are central to their top IT priorities such as emerging technology initiatives and public cloud adoption. In fact, many of the obstacles companies face revolve around data, and those challenges are shifting. This is one of the takeaways of Red Hat’s survey of decision makers including IT architects, developers, managers, directors, and C-level executives. The research helps to characterize how the market operates in relation to data integration and where organizations are in their use of agile processes. It also delineates differences between technical and business users when it comes to these topics.

Peter Czanik: Insider 2020-09: Prometheus; proxy; ESK; This is the 84th issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.

Madeline Peck: September Blog Post I've shifted from working full time hours during the summer at Red Hat, to working ten hours (give or take) part time remotely while I'm starting classes again. The latest thing that's been on my mind preparing for a sketch note session today on Hopin for a research talk, from 1:30-2:30 EST by Jose Renau and Karsten Wade. So basically Jose will be giving a talk about Live Hardware Development at UCSC and Karsten will help lead the conversation, and then at 2:00 it will be an open round table discussion. While they talk and give their slides virtually, there will be artists sketching on screen about the topic, which is my job. On Friday I met with Heidi Dempsey, Sarah Coghlan, and Mo Duffy to go over the website and program and make sure we were all sure how it was going to work.

From monoliths to microservices: Modernize your apps now Using a modular microservices architecture is becoming a standard for cloud development, much like using prepared ingredients is while cooking. According to a recent survey by O’Reilly, more than 75% of organizations are currently using microservices. What’s the appeal of microservices? Just like in cooking, relying on pre-made ingredients lets you skip the repetitive prep and get right to the creative stuff that makes your app stand out.

The 2020 Call for Code Awards 2020 has been unprecedented in terms of what society has faced. It has also been unprecedented in the degree to which you, the Call for Code community, have stepped up to make a difference. Be sure to mark your calendar for October 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET and join our host, CNN Political Commentator Van Jones, in commemorating the largest tech-for-good initiative of its kind: Call for Code©. The 2020 Call for Code Awards Celebration is going digital this year, making it easier than ever to tune in and be inspired by what we have achieved. Here are just a few reasons why you should attend.

Call for Code Daily: Kode With Klossy, intern innovation, & mental health The power of Call for Code® is in the global community that we have built around this major #TechforGood initiative. Whether it is the deployments that are underway across pivotal projects, developers leveraging the starter kits in the cloud, or ecosystem partners joining the fight, everyone has a story to tell. Call for Code Daily highlights all the amazing #TechforGood stories taking place around the world. Every day, you can count on us to share these stories with you. Check out the stories from the week of September 7th:

Wine 5.17 Released Wine Announcement The Wine development release 5.17 is now available. What's new in this release (see below for details): - ADVAPI32 library converted to PE. - Beginnings of an NDIS network driver. - Still more restructuration of the console support. - Various bug fixes. The source is available from the following locations: https://dl.winehq.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.17.tar.xz http://mirrors.ibiblio.org/wine/source/5.x/wine-5.17.tar.xz Binary packages for various distributions will be available from: https://www.winehq.org/download You will find documentation on https://www.winehq.org/documentation You can also get the current source directly from the git repository. Check https://www.winehq.org/git for details. Wine is available thanks to the work of many people. See the file AUTHORS in the distribution for the complete list.

