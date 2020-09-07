Android Leftovers
Using Architecture Decision Records (ADRs) in KDE?
Over at Akademy 2020, I just witnessed a fantastic talk by KDE contributor mainstay Kévin Ottens on "Lost Knowledge in KDE". In the presentation, Kévin showed us a series of examples of sophisticated solutions to important problems KDE has innovated and implemented over the years - and subsequently lost knowledge of, applying them sparingly or inconsistently, or developing new solutions redundantly. He also talked about how this is a familiar problem to organizations, with a research field known as knowledge management itself looking to develop solutions and tools to combat this problem since the late 20st century.
He also highlighted how we don't use comm tools with higher knowledge retention factors - blogs, mailing lists, media with more permanent discussion records - as much anymore. So here's a suggestion in blog form! :-)
Within the wider open source as community as well as industry, the idea of writing Architecture Decision Records has recently become quite popular. ADRs are not really a new tool - surely forms of it have been around for a long time in various organizations - but giving the renaissance of the concept a name has a lead to ample discourse on its pros an cons, and plenty of resources available.
To give my take, an ADR is a concise write-up of a particular project/community decision. It should have enough detail to make the decision understandable, as well as cover its context and implications. They usually have an owner and co-authors, and are finalized via a light peer-review process. It's a bit like drafting and finalizing a PEP, another popular tool - except instead of motivating a change, it is describing a decision, to serve as a cache and make sure future discussions and changes have a frame of reference to work with. In this sense, it's a bit like KDE Manifesto, which has served us rather well.
This $10 single-board computer is faster than a Raspberry Pi 3
When the first Raspberry Pi computer launched in 2012, there was nothing quite like it on the market: a $35 single-board computer designed for education, home use, or development projects.
These days cheap mini PCs and development kits are plentiful. But I was still surprised to see the Iconikal Rockchip 3328 single-board computer selling for just $10.
This little PC may not be quite as powerful as a current-gen Raspberry Pi 4 computer, but it’s powered by a chip that outperforms the previous-gen Raspberry Pi 3 in most benchmarks. And unlike most Raspberry Pi devices, the starting price for the Iconikal computer includes accessories including a power supply and microSD card.
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, and IBM (NYSE: IBM), today announced the general availability of Red Hat Marketplace, a one-stop-shop to find, try, buy, deploy and manage enterprise applications across an organization’s hybrid IT infrastructure, including on-premises and multicloud environments.
Schlumberger, IBM and Red Hat, announced today a major collaboration to accelerate digital transformation across the oil and gas industry. The joint initiative will provide global access to Schlumberger’s leading exploration and production (E&P) cloud-based environment and cognitive applications by leveraging IBM’s hybrid cloud technology, built on the Red Hat OpenShift container platform.
Market disruptions driven by advanced technologies, increased competition from startups, increasingly savvy and more demanding customers — these are just some of the more visible pressures companies face today. To help relieve those pressures and remain competitive, companies are trying to accelerate their ability to deliver innovative products and services, and that requires the ability to make changes to business models, processes, and applications more quickly, as needed. One way to make those changes is to employ Red Hat’s agile integration approach. Why? Because it combines integration technologies, Agile delivery techniques, and cloud-native platforms so apps and data across multiple systems can work together more quickly and seamlessly.
Data is considered a linchpin, and a challenge, in companies’ ongoing integration efforts that are central to their top IT priorities such as emerging technology initiatives and public cloud adoption. In fact, many of the obstacles companies face revolve around data, and those challenges are shifting. This is one of the takeaways of Red Hat’s survey of decision makers including IT architects, developers, managers, directors, and C-level executives. The research helps to characterize how the market operates in relation to data integration and where organizations are in their use of agile processes. It also delineates differences between technical and business users when it comes to these topics.
This is the 84th issue of syslog-ng Insider, a monthly newsletter that brings you syslog-ng-related news.
I’ve shifted from working full time hours during the summer at Red Hat, to working ten hours (give or take) part time remotely while I’m starting classes again. I’ve decided to also chat about my thesis work on here, and I’m still deciding whether or not to make their own posts on the off weeks in between my intern posts, simply because neither probably has enough to talk about every week.
Let’s catch up though. The latest thing that’s been on my mind preparing for a sketch note session today on Hopin for a research talk, from 1:30-2:30 EST by Jose Renau and Karsten Wade. So basically Jose will be giving a talk about Live Hardware Development at UCSC and Karsten will help lead the conversation, and then at 2:00 it will be an open round table discussion. While they talk and give their slides virtually, there will be artists sketching on screen about the topic, which is my job.
On Friday I met with Heidi Dempsey, Sarah Coghlan, and Mo Duffy to go over the website and program and make sure we were all sure how it was going to work. During that session these were the doodles I came up with. I’m very intrigued by super heroes and detectives who are the champions of code and besides drawing what I imagined Sarah’s dog, and Heidi, that filled up the page pretty much.
Using a modular microservices architecture is becoming a standard for cloud development, much like using prepared ingredients is while cooking. According to a recent survey by O’Reilly, more than 75% of organizations are currently using microservices. What’s the appeal of microservices? Just like in cooking, relying on pre-made ingredients lets you skip the repetitive prep and get right to the creative stuff that makes your app stand out.
2020 has been unprecedented in terms of what society has faced. It has also been unprecedented in the degree to which you, the Call for Code community, have stepped up to make a difference. Be sure to mark your calendar for October 13 at 7:30 p.m. ET and join our host, CNN Political Commentator Van Jones, in commemorating the largest tech-for-good initiative of its kind: Call for Code©. The 2020 Call for Code Awards Celebration is going digital this year, making it easier than ever to tune in and be inspired by what we have achieved. Here are just a few reasons why you should attend.
The power of Call for Code® is in the global community that we have built around this major #TechforGood initiative. Whether it is the deployments that are underway across pivotal projects, developers leveraging the starter kits in the cloud, or ecosystem partners joining the fight, everyone has a story to tell. Call for Code Daily highlights all the amazing #TechforGood stories taking place around the world. Every day, you can count on us to share these stories with you. Check out the stories from the week of September 7th:
