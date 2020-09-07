Using Architecture Decision Records (ADRs) in KDE? Over at Akademy 2020, I just witnessed a fantastic talk by KDE contributor mainstay Kévin Ottens on "Lost Knowledge in KDE". In the presentation, Kévin showed us a series of examples of sophisticated solutions to important problems KDE has innovated and implemented over the years - and subsequently lost knowledge of, applying them sparingly or inconsistently, or developing new solutions redundantly. He also talked about how this is a familiar problem to organizations, with a research field known as knowledge management itself looking to develop solutions and tools to combat this problem since the late 20st century. He also highlighted how we don't use comm tools with higher knowledge retention factors - blogs, mailing lists, media with more permanent discussion records - as much anymore. So here's a suggestion in blog form! :-) Within the wider open source as community as well as industry, the idea of writing Architecture Decision Records has recently become quite popular. ADRs are not really a new tool - surely forms of it have been around for a long time in various organizations - but giving the renaissance of the concept a name has a lead to ample discourse on its pros an cons, and plenty of resources available. To give my take, an ADR is a concise write-up of a particular project/community decision. It should have enough detail to make the decision understandable, as well as cover its context and implications. They usually have an owner and co-authors, and are finalized via a light peer-review process. It's a bit like drafting and finalizing a PEP, another popular tool - except instead of motivating a change, it is describing a decision, to serve as a cache and make sure future discussions and changes have a frame of reference to work with. In this sense, it's a bit like KDE Manifesto, which has served us rather well.

