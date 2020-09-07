Language Selection

Today in Techrights

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 12th of September 2020 03:04:06 PM
News

An Alternative Format:

  1. [Meme] The Risk of Having Corporate Patrons is Disgrace by Association and Loss of True Independence (Freedom to Criticise Anyone)

    Why public interest groups must never get into the "sponsorship" business (especially when it comes to large businesses with very large 'donations' which may come with implicit strings attached, no matter if it's disguised as "patron" or "supporter" rather than "sponsor")

  2. When Debian's Focus on Witch-hunts Overlooks Critical Infrastructure

    Reprinted with permission from Debian Community News

  3. Chris Titus on Judging Engineers as If They Are Marketing/PR People (or Why We Are Appreciating Brilliance on Technical Merit/Grounds)

    A response to Torvalds- and Stallman-shaming videos from one year ago, this one by Chris Titus (Mr. Titus is a person who is quite new to GNU/Linux and cites Techrights sometimes)

  4. IRC Proceedings: Friday, September 11, 2020

    IRC logs for Friday, September 11, 2020

  5. One Year Ago: Explanation of What Richard Stallman Actually Said (and Separating Opinions From His Professional Work)

    Another year-old video about what led to the forced ‘resignation’ (this video says “retirement”) of Richard Stallman

  6. UPC 'Progress' or Hoax?

    Team UPC (Bristows in this case) has ironically chosen this bizarre day to push its ridiculous lies about the Unitary Patent Court's (UPC) prospects

  7. Daniel Pocock's DebConf Talk: Debian at the Core of Modern Communications Networks

    The DebConf13 talk of Daniel Pocock, whose expulsion from Debian has been covered here lately

  8. Getting Censored by Debian and Mozilla for Talking About Human Rights

    Reprinted with permission from Debian Community News

  9. Links 11/9/2020: PCs Refurbished With GNU/Linux, Releases of Deepin 20 and Diffoscope 160

    Links for the day

  10. Calling 'Snaps' and 'Flatpaks' What They Really Are: Ramps for Proprietary Software Inside GNU/Linux (the 'App' Mindset)

    Canonical's gravitation towards the whole 'store' mindset (and Red Hat's equivalent of that) seems to have raised concerns among and amidst developers of the Linux Mint project; they try hard to prevent users from adopting Canonical's 'store' and there's an explanation (above) of why that's the case

  11. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, September 10, 2020

    IRC logs for Thursday, September 10, 2020

More in Tux Machines

Android Leftovers

Now and Then: What happened to 3 promising open source Linux terminal emulators?

Many small utilities start when an individual senses the need for a project. That person announces their brainchild, working on an initial code base, and releases an early version. The individual together with a small number of contributors further develop the program until its reached a certain level of maturity. If the key developer decides to abandon the project, it can simply wither away. Or it can be forked by an interested party and development continues. Way back in the mists of time (OK it was early 2015), we wrote an article highlighting 3 open source terminal emulators that were in an early stage of development. Definitely not stable, feature complete or remotely ready for a production environment. But they all were very promising for different reasons. Read more

How breaking my back led me to open source

Recently, I noticed some unusual activity on my blog. A very old post about how I broke my back while living in London had a lot of hits. Was it yet another case of Internet spammers finding a new target for their lewd advertisements? I finally put two and two together when I read the headlines that British personality Simon Cowell had broken his back in a freak motorcycle accident. Aha. So, a little celebrity mishap had led to a renewed interest in my story. Not to worry, if my recovery is anything to go by, then Simon should be just fine, folks. Breaking my back was a pivotal experience on many fronts. It scared the hell out of me. But the road to recovery helped me become a more resilient, courageous, and patient human being. Interestingly, it was this incident that also led me to the world of open source. Living with chronic pain is lonely, but I found my voice and a community via WordPress. Now, nearly eight years later, I'm working for the number one open source company in the world. Read more

today's howtos

