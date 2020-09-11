Arch Linux-Based SystemRescueCd 6.1.8 Adds Two New Hex Editors, Linux 5.4.64 LTS SystemRescueCd 6.1.8 has been released today as a maintenance update to this free live Linux distribution based on Arch Linux and designed specifically for general system administration tasks. Coming one and a half month after the previous release, SystemRescueCd 6.1.8 is here to continue the great SystemRescueCd 6.1 series by adding some new apps and various other enhancements. For example, the distro now includes two new hexadecimal text editors, namely HexEdit and GHex.

KDE Frameworks 5.74 Released with Exciting Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps Just like with last month’s KDE Frameworks 5.73 release, KDE Frameworks 5.74 is packed with numerous changes, new features, bug fixes, and other enhancements to make your KDE Plasma desktop environment experience more enjoyable, stable, faster, and reliable. There are lots of changes in this monthly update, but the biggest ones include the ability for QWidgets-based KDE apps to remember their window positions when closed and relaunched on X11, on a per-screen-arrangement basis. This was a highly requested feature and I believe many Plasma fans will love it.