Saturday 12th of September 2020
Android
Arch Linux-Based SystemRescueCd 6.1.8 Adds Two New Hex Editors, Linux 5.4.64 LTS

SystemRescueCd 6.1.8 has been released today as a maintenance update to this free live Linux distribution based on Arch Linux and designed specifically for general system administration tasks. Coming one and a half month after the previous release, SystemRescueCd 6.1.8 is here to continue the great SystemRescueCd 6.1 series by adding some new apps and various other enhancements. For example, the distro now includes two new hexadecimal text editors, namely HexEdit and GHex. Read more

KDE Frameworks 5.74 Released with Exciting Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps

Just like with last month’s KDE Frameworks 5.73 release, KDE Frameworks 5.74 is packed with numerous changes, new features, bug fixes, and other enhancements to make your KDE Plasma desktop environment experience more enjoyable, stable, faster, and reliable. There are lots of changes in this monthly update, but the biggest ones include the ability for QWidgets-based KDE apps to remember their window positions when closed and relaunched on X11, on a per-screen-arrangement basis. This was a highly requested feature and I believe many Plasma fans will love it. Read more

Now and Then: What happened to 3 promising open source Linux terminal emulators?

Many small utilities start when an individual senses the need for a project. That person announces their brainchild, working on an initial code base, and releases an early version. The individual together with a small number of contributors further develop the program until its reached a certain level of maturity. If the key developer decides to abandon the project, it can simply wither away. Or it can be forked by an interested party and development continues. Way back in the mists of time (OK it was early 2015), we wrote an article highlighting 3 open source terminal emulators that were in an early stage of development. Definitely not stable, feature complete or remotely ready for a production environment. But they all were very promising for different reasons. Read more

