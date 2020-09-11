Games: Wine, Online Cloud Gaming, GameMode and More Titles on GNU/Linux
-
old but still rocking games – Severance – Blade of Darkness
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a 2020 platformer battle royale game. It is developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital. The premise of the game is to complete various solo and team-based challenges, all while avoiding being disqualified.
The game was announced in June of 2019 and came out on August 4th, 2020. Currently, the game is on Microsoft Windows 10 via Steam and Sony PlayStation 4. However, it is possible to play the game on Linux as well. In this guide, we’ll show you how!
-
How to play Fall Guys on Linux
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a 2020 platformer battle royale game. It is developed by Mediatonic and published by Devolver Digital. The premise of the game is to complete various solo and team-based challenges, all while avoiding being disqualified.
The game was announced in June of 2019 and came out on August 4th, 2020. Currently, the game is on Microsoft Windows 10 via Steam and Sony PlayStation 4. However, it is possible to play the game on Linux as well. In this guide, we’ll show you how!
-
5 Best Online Cloud Gaming Services Start for Free
Online Cloud Gaming services is one of the biggest experience in the gaming industry. Cloud gaming technology has allowed gamers and developers to achieve new heights. We have explain here best 5 best Online Cloud Gaming Services Start for Free.
With its roots extending back to 20 years ago, gaming on-demand or cloud gaming has become a source of interest for people worldwide. The approach of making games accessible with very few hardware and software limitations makes it easier to play games that don’t limit you to the “box” you always play them in. Whether you are new to this concept or are interested to know more, let’s delve into ‘The Future of Computer Games by looking at the top 5 spot holders in today’s cloud gaming services!
-
Linux gaming optimization kit 'GameMode' has a new release up
Need an easy way to run a bunch of system enhancements? GameMode, originally made by developers at porting studio Feral Interactive has a new release out.
While all of the tweaks can be done by themselves, the point is to have an easy place for anyone and everyone to kick their Linux system into the highest performance possible. A great idea and it's getting quite featured-filled too.
-
Check out the latest demo of the couch party game Unspottable with new levels
Unspottable is an absolutely fantastic local multiplayer game about picking out your opponents from a crowd.
Covered here on GOL back in July, we had a huge amount of fun testing out the few levels it had available in the original demo and it worked great. The idea is that you each walk around various levels, trying to figure out who is not a bot and then give them a good punch. Last person standing out of actual players wins a point. With EGX / PAX now going on, the developer updated it to add in an extra bunch of levels and they're all thoroughly entertaining.
-
With PAX Online here, you can try out the demo of zen-puzzler Unpacking
After a long day hack away at some code, a game about unpacking a bunch of boxes would usually be the last thing I would want. However, Unpacking (the actual game) is genuinely lovely.
We only mentioned this a few days ago, as the team at Witch Beam showed off a wonderful new trailer with the announcement that Unpacking isn't releasing until 2021. Now though you've got a chance to try it out early, as there's a limited time demo available on Steam. It's very much as you might expect from a "zen" puzzle game where the name directly matches up to the gameplay. Calming, weirdly relaxing and so very gentle.
-
Dino MMO 'Path of Titans' has a new playable demo for PAX Online
Ready for some dinosaur action? Path of Titans, the hugely successful crowdfunded indie MMO now has a demo you can download and try out.
As a refresher - Path of Titans is a multiplayer dinosaur survival game, one where you're playing as an actual dino. With detailed environments and lots of different species to choose from spread across herbivores, carnivores, aquatic, terrestrial, gliding, and flying species. There's even so customization you can do. Servers will support up to 200 people playing and that's on top of AI creatures running around too.
Their original IndieGoGo crowdfunding campaign in 2019 pulled in nearly $100K AUD, and that amount has only continued to rise with over 25K backers given them over $640K!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 594 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Xfce 4.16pre1 released!
As scheduled we have just released Xfce 4.16pre1 on August 27th (sorry for the long time to write a post about it) - the first development release leading up to Xfce 4.16. And it comes with a boatload of new features and improvements, so prepare yourselves.
Android Leftovers
KMail account trouble
KMail is the open-source email client that I’ve always wanted to use. However, I’ve always given up on it after a few hours or days after running into critical bugs. I gave it another shot this month, and here’s how it went. I’ve been using Evolution for the last few years. I’ve recently had serious issues with it corrupting messages, and its PGP-integration has been buggy for years. A couple of weeks ago, I needed to send off a PGP-encrypted email to [redacted] regarding a security issue. So I went looking for alternative email clients. As many times before, KMail was the first option on my list. KMail has every feature I need, including PGP support and integration with my email provider (IMAP/SMTP) and address book server (CardDAV). It’s recommended by Use plain-text email and formats email messages in the way I like it. It even has a Unicode-compatible spellchecker (something Thunderbird is still missing in 2020!) It’s been an appealing option for me for years.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
31 min 34 sec ago
4 hours 10 min ago
4 hours 22 min ago
12 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 26 min ago
12 hours 34 min ago
14 hours 33 min ago
23 hours 12 min ago
23 hours 20 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago