Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Nate Graham's Latest KDE Update and Akademy Coverage

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 12th of September 2020 10:25:12 PM Filed under
KDE

  • This week in KDE: Akademy makes the magic happen

    This week we attended a virtual version of KDE’s yearly Akademy conference! If you missed it, there are tons of videos available on the KDE Community YouTube channel. The organizers did a truly amazing job, and it was really truly close to the fun and productivity of an in-person event. Many things were decided, projects un-stuck, and exciting long-term plans made, from which we will all be benefiting soon enough.  But we didn’t let a grueling week-long conference stop us from making your favorite software even better!

    [...]

    KDE now has a totally fancy all brand new development website for teaching people how to write apps that integrate well in Plasma! (Carl Schwan, already deployed on the website!)

  • KDE Launches Developer Platform Website, Other Progress During Akademy

    Akademy 2020 took place virtually this week as the annual gathering of KDE developers.

    For those interested in the virtual Akademy 2020 there is the conference site. But even with this virtual KDE developer meet-up all week, a lot of development work progressed.

More on/from Akademy:

  • My 2020 Akademy talk: Visions of the Future

    This year I gave a talk at Akademy about my vision for how to get KDE’s software onto more hardware, and therefore more easily into the hands of our users. If you’re interested, here’s a recording! Hope you enjoy it.

  • Akademy 2020 Day 7 - The Last Day

    It was fine day in Onlineland and Akademy attendees were in a festive mood, not least because they were ready to celebrate the successful migration of KDE to GitLab. Although a titanic effort, the move is already paying off, as GitLab offers an easier and more flexible platform for developers and users to get their work done and shared.

    Ben Cooksley, sysadmin extraordinaire, Bhushan Shah, Plasma Mobile's main developer, Community veterans like David Edmundson and Lydia Pintscher, and many others shared their experiences of how the migration has improved the way they worked.

    GitLab was also represented in the party with Nuritzi Sanchez, Senior Open Source Program Manager at GitLab, attending.

  • Akademy 2020 - Friday BoF Wrap-up

    Friday continued the Akademy 2020 BoFs, meetings, group sessions and hacking. There is a wrap-up session at the end of the day so that what happened in the different rooms can be shared with everyone including those not present.

»

More in Tux Machines

Xfce 4.16pre1 released!

As scheduled we have just released Xfce 4.16pre1 on August 27th (sorry for the long time to write a post about it) - the first development release leading up to Xfce 4.16. And it comes with a boatload of new features and improvements, so prepare yourselves. Read more

Android Leftovers

KMail account trouble

KMail is the open-source email client that I’ve always wanted to use. However, I’ve always given up on it after a few hours or days after running into critical bugs. I gave it another shot this month, and here’s how it went. I’ve been using Evolution for the last few years. I’ve recently had serious issues with it corrupting messages, and its PGP-integration has been buggy for years. A couple of weeks ago, I needed to send off a PGP-encrypted email to [redacted] regarding a security issue. So I went looking for alternative email clients. As many times before, KMail was the first option on my list. KMail has every feature I need, including PGP support and integration with my email provider (IMAP/SMTP) and address book server (CardDAV). It’s recommended by Use plain-text email and formats email messages in the way I like it. It even has a Unicode-compatible spellchecker (something Thunderbird is still missing in 2020!) It’s been an appealing option for me for years. Read more

Today in Techrights

An Alternative Format:
  1. [Meme] The Risk of Having Corporate Patrons is Disgrace by Association and Loss of True Independence (Freedom to Criticise Anyone)

    Why public interest groups must never get into the "sponsorship" business (especially when it comes to large businesses with very large 'donations' which may come with implicit strings attached, no matter if it's disguised as "patron" or "supporter" rather than "sponsor")

  2. When Debian's Focus on Witch-hunts Overlooks Critical Infrastructure

    Reprinted with permission from Debian Community News

  3. Chris Titus on Judging Engineers as If They Are Marketing/PR People (or Why We Are Appreciating Brilliance on Technical Merit/Grounds)

    A response to Torvalds- and Stallman-shaming videos from one year ago, this one by Chris Titus (Mr. Titus is a person who is quite new to GNU/Linux and cites Techrights sometimes)

  4. IRC Proceedings: Friday, September 11, 2020

    IRC logs for Friday, September 11, 2020

  5. One Year Ago: Explanation of What Richard Stallman Actually Said (and Separating Opinions From His Professional Work)

    Another year-old video about what led to the forced ‘resignation’ (this video says “retirement”) of Richard Stallman

  6. UPC 'Progress' or Hoax?

    Team UPC (Bristows in this case) has ironically chosen this bizarre day to push its ridiculous lies about the Unitary Patent Court's (UPC) prospects

  7. Daniel Pocock's DebConf Talk: Debian at the Core of Modern Communications Networks

    The DebConf13 talk of Daniel Pocock, whose expulsion from Debian has been covered here lately

  8. Getting Censored by Debian and Mozilla for Talking About Human Rights

    Reprinted with permission from Debian Community News

  9. Links 11/9/2020: PCs Refurbished With GNU/Linux, Releases of Deepin 20 and Diffoscope 160

    Links for the day

  10. Calling 'Snaps' and 'Flatpaks' What They Really Are: Ramps for Proprietary Software Inside GNU/Linux (the 'App' Mindset)

    Canonical's gravitation towards the whole 'store' mindset (and Red Hat's equivalent of that) seems to have raised concerns among and amidst developers of the Linux Mint project; they try hard to prevent users from adopting Canonical's 'store' and there's an explanation (above) of why that's the case

  11. IRC Proceedings: Thursday, September 10, 2020

    IRC logs for Thursday, September 10, 2020

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6