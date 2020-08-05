today's leftovers Mirantis releases its first take on the Lens Kubernetes IDE Lens is arguably the most popular of all the Kubernetes IDEs. Although it's not even a year old yet, Lens already has a community of over 35,000 users and 7,000 GitHub stargazers. [...] Previously, this information had been stored internally. It worked fine so long as there was no need to update the kubeconfig file contents. However, many Lens users are using third-party tools from managed Kubernetes service providers to generate their kubeconfig files. These tools also often update them on the fly. Since Lens didn't update the revised files, this often led to programmer confusion and ticked off developers. Lens' built-in Smart Terminal has also gotten smarter. It comes with kubectl and other Kubernetes cluster tools. The Smart Terminal will now automatically switch the version of kubectl to match the currently selected cluster Application Programming Interface (API) version. It also automatically switches the context to match your cluster.

Ceph and SUSE making the first step toward Windows [Ed: SUSE works for Microsoft Windows... talk about misguided priorities.]

Kubernetes Moves Fast! Keep Up the Easy Way with SUSE CaaS Platform If you’ve been using Kubernetes for a while, then you already appreciate not only the most significant capabilities of the platform, but also the details of what’s new in every upstream release. And you probably understand something about the mixed blessing of a platform that is advancing so rapidly. Exactly how do you balance the benefits of all the latest go-fast features with the costs of updating your clusters as frequently as those new features come out? A challenging question, for sure! Thankfully, SUSE CaaS Platform can help you stay on top of your Kubernetes game, even as the platform continues to evolve. SUSE delivers new capabilities regularly, along with the enterprise support and management tools you need to ensure their smooth integration into your live environment. SUSE CaaS Platform helps you keep up, without falling down.

[PCLOS] Evolution mail updated to 3.38.0 Evolution is a mailer, calendar, contact manager and communications tool. The tools which make up Evolution will be tightly integrated with one another and act as a seamless personal information-management tool.

Intel Working On VA-API AV1 Acceleration For FFmpeg With Intel Xe LP / Tigerlake adding AV1 accelerated video decode, the Intel open-source developers are working to expose their AV1 hardware acceleration through the Video Acceleration API (VA-API) for usage by the likes of FFmpeg and other multimedia software. FFmpeg as one of the most notable multimedia libraries is now seeing VA-API AV1 support plumbed as a result of Intel engineers for supporting the AV1 acceleration once Tigerlake notebooks hit the market.

Schedule posted for virtual Embedded Linux Conference Europe The Linux Foundation announced its schedule for its Oct. 26-29 Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2020 Virtual Experience. Registration is $50. Keynotes and presentation listings have been posted for the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2020 Virtual Experience, scheduled for Oct. 26-29. Like the North American edition, held June 29 to July 2, this is an online-only event with registration discounted to $50. The event was originally scheduled to be held in Dublin, Ireland.

Linux Fu: Literate Regular Expressions Regular expressions — the things you feed to programs like grep — are a bit like riding a bike. It seems impossible until you learn to do it, and then it’s easy. Part of their bad reputation is because they use a very concise and abbreviated syntax that alarms people. To help people who don’t use regular expressions every day, I created a tool that lets you write them in something a little closer to plain English. Actually, I’ve written several versions of this over the years, but this incarnation that targets grep is the latest. Unlike some previous versions, this time I did it all using Bash.

Videos/Shows: JavaScript, Going Linux, 7 Unpopular Opinions About Linux and Open Source Hyper: This JavaScript Terminal Isn't As Terrible As Expected When I found out about a terminal written in JavaScript I knew I had to check it out and I didn't go into with the best of intentions, however, to my surprise hyper terminal is actually not as bad as I was expecting and sort of hoping, now obviously it's really slow but if you are the sort of person who like Cool Retro Term for it's customization then there might be something here for you.

Going Linux #395 · Listener Feedback Bill is still on Manjaro! The Ubuntu MATE Guide is now available online. We answer questions about MeWe, dual booting, fresh install, replacing a sheet feed scanner, System76, Crossover, and LibreOffice spell check.

Going Linux #396 · Edit and manage photos on Linux Pt. 1 Want to know what applications are available on Linux for managing, viewing, modifying, and organizing photos? We talk about a few of them on this, the first of at least two parts.

7 Unpopular opinions about Linux and Open Source