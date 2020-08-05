The Wasmer 1.0 alpha release is now available for running WebAssembly programs anywhere. Wasmer is about providing a universal runtime for WebAssembly (WASM) that can run across platforms / operating systems and also embed into other programming languages. Wasmer leverages WebAssembly principles to provide safety around untrusted code on top of its other design features.
The big user-facing update for FPR27 is a first pass at "sticky" Reader View. I've been paying attention more to improving TenFourFox's implementation of Reader View because, especially for low-end Power Macs (and there's an argument to be made that all Power Macs are, by modern standards, low end), rendering articles in Reader View strips out extraneous elements, trackers, ads, social media, comments, etc., making them substantially lighter and faster than "full fat." Also, because the layout is simplified, this means less chance for exposing or choking on layout or JavaScript features TenFourFox currently doesn't support. However, in regular Firefox and FPR26, you have to go to a page and wait for some portion of it to render before you enter Reader View, which is inconvenient, and worse still if you click any link in a Reader-rendered article you exit Reader View and have to manually repeat the process. This can waste a non-trivial amount of processing time.
So when I say Reader View is now "sticky," that means links you click in an article in reader mode are also rendered in reader mode, and so on, until you explicitly exit it (then things go back to default). This loads pages much faster, in some cases nearly instantaneously. In addition, to make it easier to enter reader mode in fewer steps (and on slower systems, less time waiting for the reader icon in the address bar to be clickable), you can now right click on links and automatically pop the link into Reader View in a new tab ("Open Link in New Tab, Enter Reader View").
2020h1 was rough. Layoffs, re-org, Berlin All Hands, Covid-19, focused on MLS for a while, then I switched back to Socorro/Tecken full time, then virtual All Hands.
It's September now and 2020h1 ended a long time ago, but I'm only just getting a chance to catch up and some things happened in 2020h1 that are important to divulge and we don't tell anyone about Socorro events via any other medium.
Lens is arguably the most popular of all the Kubernetes IDEs. Although it's not even a year old yet, Lens already has a community of over 35,000 users and 7,000 GitHub stargazers.
Previously, this information had been stored internally. It worked fine so long as there was no need to update the kubeconfig file contents. However, many Lens users are using third-party tools from managed Kubernetes service providers to generate their kubeconfig files. These tools also often update them on the fly. Since Lens didn't update the revised files, this often led to programmer confusion and ticked off developers.
Lens' built-in Smart Terminal has also gotten smarter. It comes with kubectl and other Kubernetes cluster tools. The Smart Terminal will now automatically switch the version of kubectl to match the currently selected cluster Application Programming Interface (API) version. It also automatically switches the context to match your cluster.
If you’ve been using Kubernetes for a while, then you already appreciate not only the most significant capabilities of the platform, but also the details of what’s new in every upstream release. And you probably understand something about the mixed blessing of a platform that is advancing so rapidly. Exactly how do you balance the benefits of all the latest go-fast features with the costs of updating your clusters as frequently as those new features come out? A challenging question, for sure!
Thankfully, SUSE CaaS Platform can help you stay on top of your Kubernetes game, even as the platform continues to evolve. SUSE delivers new capabilities regularly, along with the enterprise support and management tools you need to ensure their smooth integration into your live environment. SUSE CaaS Platform helps you keep up, without falling down.
Evolution is a mailer, calendar, contact manager and communications tool. The tools which make up Evolution will be tightly integrated with one another and act as a seamless personal information-management tool.
With Intel Xe LP / Tigerlake adding AV1 accelerated video decode, the Intel open-source developers are working to expose their AV1 hardware acceleration through the Video Acceleration API (VA-API) for usage by the likes of FFmpeg and other multimedia software.
FFmpeg as one of the most notable multimedia libraries is now seeing VA-API AV1 support plumbed as a result of Intel engineers for supporting the AV1 acceleration once Tigerlake notebooks hit the market.
The Linux Foundation announced its schedule for its Oct. 26-29 Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2020 Virtual Experience. Registration is $50.
Keynotes and presentation listings have been posted for the Open Source Summit + Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2020 Virtual Experience, scheduled for Oct. 26-29. Like the North American edition, held June 29 to July 2, this is an online-only event with registration discounted to $50. The event was originally scheduled to be held in Dublin, Ireland.
Regular expressions — the things you feed to programs like grep — are a bit like riding a bike. It seems impossible until you learn to do it, and then it’s easy. Part of their bad reputation is because they use a very concise and abbreviated syntax that alarms people. To help people who don’t use regular expressions every day, I created a tool that lets you write them in something a little closer to plain English. Actually, I’ve written several versions of this over the years, but this incarnation that targets grep is the latest. Unlike some previous versions, this time I did it all using Bash.
When I found out about a terminal written in JavaScript I knew I had to check it out and I didn't go into with the best of intentions, however, to my surprise hyper terminal is actually not as bad as I was expecting and sort of hoping, now obviously it's really slow but if you are the sort of person who like Cool Retro Term for it's customization then there might be something here for you.
Bill is still on Manjaro! The Ubuntu MATE Guide is now available online. We answer questions about MeWe, dual booting, fresh install, replacing a sheet feed scanner, System76, Crossover, and LibreOffice spell check.
While FreeBSD 13 is aiming for release around March of 2021, FreeBSD 12.2 is on the way for releasing next month as the next stable installment.
FreeBSD 12.2 is geared for bringing bug fixes and expanded hardware support to current FreeBSD 12 users. This weekend marks the availability of the first beta release on the road to FreeBSD 12.2.
There are the FreeBSD 12.2-BETA1 images available for testing while the change-log remains in progress.
This blog post is in continuation of GSoC Reports: Benchmarking NetBSD, first evaluation report and GSoC Reports: Benchmarking NetBSD, second evaluation report blogs, and describes my progress in the final phase of GSoC 2020 under The NetBSD Foundation.
In the third phase, I upgraded to the latest stable version Phoronix Test Suite (PTS) 9.8.0 in pkgsrc-wip, resolved the TODOs and created patches for more test-profiles to fix their installation and runtime errors on NetBSD-current.
