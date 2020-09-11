Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

How to Read Nodes in Kubernetes

Submitted by itsfoss on Sunday 13th of September 2020 10:56:05 AM Filed under
HowTos

Learn how to see the available nodes in Kubernetes and read the node details.
Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Today in Techrights

Android Leftovers

Linux Jargon Buster: What is a Long Term Support (LTS) Release? What is Ubuntu LTS?

In Linux world, specially when it comes to Ubuntu, you’ll come across the term LTS (long term support). If you’re an experienced Linux user, you probably know the various aspects of a Linux distribution like an LTS release. But, new users or less tech-savvy users may not know about it. In this chapter of Linux Jargon Buster, you’ll learn about what is an LTS release for Linux distributions. Read more

The 10 Best Rolling Release Linux Distributions

In this guide, we will discuss some of the popular rolling release distributions. If you are new to the concept of a rolling release, worry not. A rolling release system is a Linux distribution that is constantly updated in all aspects: from the software packages, desktop environment, to the kernel. Applications are updated and released on a rolling basis thereby eliminating the need to download the latest ISO which would be representative of the latest release. Let’s now have a glance at some of the best rolling releases. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6