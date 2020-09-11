Language Selection

Xfce 4.16: First Look at the New Features and Improvements

Submitted by Marius Nestor on Sunday 13th of September 2020 11:31:08 AM
Software

The initial plan for Xfce 4.16 wasn’t to be a big release, like Xfce 4.14 was, but it turned out it was worth the effort of working on more new features for the lightweight desktop environment and present users with a comprehensive update.

Of course, nothing can beat the Xfce 4.14 release, which was more than 4 years in the works. However, Xfce 4.16 has some very nice additions fans will more likely enjoy, and who knows, it may even convert a few GNOME or KDE users to the lightweight alternative used by many popular distros by default, including Xubuntu, Manjaro, and others.

So, without further ado, here are the top 10 new features in the Xfce 4.16 desktop environment.

