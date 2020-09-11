Language Selection

Linux Weekly Roundup - Vivaldi, Manjaro 20.1, Wine 5.17

Here's the Linux Weekly roundup series, baked for you from the Linux and opensource world on app updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.
How to Read Nodes in Kubernetes

Learn how to see the available nodes in Kubernetes and read the node details. Read more

Linux Jargon Buster: What is a Long Term Support (LTS) Release? What is Ubuntu LTS?

In Linux world, specially when it comes to Ubuntu, you’ll come across the term LTS (long term support). If you’re an experienced Linux user, you probably know the various aspects of a Linux distribution like an LTS release. But, new users or less tech-savvy users may not know about it. In this chapter of Linux Jargon Buster, you’ll learn about what is an LTS release for Linux distributions. Read more

