KDE’s Latest Plasma Wallpaper is Here And It’s …Shiny
KDE Plasma 5.20 is due for release on October 13, 2020. It will, just like almost every major stable update before it, come with a new desktop wallpaper as default.
Why does that matter?
Well it kinda doesn’t, but it also kinda does. I’ll explain.
Unlike the default wallpaper that ships in GNOME 3 most Linux distros that use KDE Plasma also keep its’ default wallpaper too — to the point that each KDE release is identifiable by its wallpaper alone; it’s synonymous almost as people see it in marketing and screenshots and so on.
