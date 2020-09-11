The Latest On The Linux 5.9 Kernel Regression Stemming From Page Lock Fairness
Last week we reported on a Linux 5.9 kernel regression following benchmarks from Linux 5.0 to 5.9 and there being a sharp drop with the latest development kernel. That kernel regression was bisected to code introduced by Linus Torvalds at the start of the Linux 5.9 kernel cycle. Unfortunately it's not a trivial problem and one still being analyzed in coming up with a proper solution. So the short story is it's a work-in-progress while this article has some additional insight and benchmarks done over the course of the past few days.
For those wondering about that Linux 5.9 kernel regression spotted for the likes of Apache HTTPD / Nginx / Hackbench, it's still being evaluated. Linus Torvalds knows what's going on but he's still trying to sort out the best way to solve it in addressing those sharp performance drops but also trying to address his motives for writing that patch originally.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 811 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
20 hours 10 min ago
20 hours 58 min ago
1 day 37 min ago
1 day 49 min ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 8 hours ago
1 day 9 hours ago
1 day 11 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago