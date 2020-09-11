Language Selection

Android Leftovers

Android
Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based Music Players

There’s a huge raft of free and open source music software available on the Linux platform which is both mature and sophisticated. Linux has many music tools which offer enhanced functionality and integration with internet music services. With most desktop environments having several audio players, together with cross-platform applications, integrated media players, there is a plethora of music players to choose from. Like many types of software, the selection of a favorite music player is, to some extent, dependent on personal preferences. Nevertheless, we are confident that the applications featured in this article represent the most appealing music players. Read more

KDE’s Latest Plasma Wallpaper is Here And It’s …Shiny

KDE Plasma 5.20 is due for release on October 13, 2020. It will, just like almost every major stable update before it, come with a new desktop wallpaper as default. Why does that matter? Well it kinda doesn’t, but it also kinda does. I’ll explain. Unlike the default wallpaper that ships in GNOME 3 most Linux distros that use KDE Plasma also keep its’ default wallpaper too — to the point that each KDE release is identifiable by its wallpaper alone; it’s synonymous almost as people see it in marketing and screenshots and so on. Read more

Linux Weekly Roundup - Vivaldi, Manjaro 20.1, Wine 5.17

Here's the Linux Weekly roundup series, baked for you from the Linux and opensource world on app updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights. Read more

Deepin Linux 20 Review: Beautiful Desktop with Stability

Deepin Linux distribution is one of the most popular Linux flavors among the Windows and macOS users due to its aesthetics and stability. Read more

