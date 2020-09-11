Games: Bounty Battle, Battle for Wesnoth, PyGame and More
Bounty Battle: No Bounty to be Found Here
Bounty Battle was something I was looking forward to: a 2D crossover indie fighting game that features characters from a bunch of different indie titles, such as Juan from Guacamelee!, Trace from Axiom Verge, and Otus from Owlboy. And, sad to say, I’m debating whether I should request a refund.
After reading some of the negative reviews on Steam, I was hoping I could find something in the game that would prove some of the reviewers wrong, but, suffice to say, after several delays and three years from their initial crowdfunding campaign, we still have a half-baked product. Something that probably should have been labeled as Early Access.
As I’m trying to keep my time on the game under two hours to meet the refund requirements, my thoughts on this game will be brief.
Battle for Wesnoth 1.14.14 Released with Add-on Improvements
Battle for Wesnoth 1.14.14 was released one day ago as the latest maintenance release for the turn-based strategy game.
In the new release, translations for add-on titles and descriptions now are used in Add-on client when available, and provided via Add-on server at upload time in the .pbl.
Building A Color Picker in PyGame using Hooman
In this tutorial we'll be building a color picker in PyGame using the Hooman library:
[...]
Hooman is a library which simplifies PyGame coding.
Jussi Pakkanen: Proposal for a computer game research topic: the walk/game ratio
I used to play a fair bit of computer games but in the recent years the amount of time spent on games has decreased. Then the lockdown happened and I bought a PS4 and got back into gaming, which was fun. As often is the case, once guy get back into something after a break you find yourself paying attention to things that you never noticed before.
In this particular case it was about those parts of games where you are not actually playing the game. Instead you are walking/driving/riding from one place to another because the actual thing you want to do is somewhere else. A typical example of this is Red Dead Redemption II (and by extension all GTAs). At first wondering the countryside is fun and immersive but at some point it becomes tedious and you just wish to be at your destination (fast travel helps, but not enough). Note that this does not apply to extra content. Having a lush open sandbox world that people can explore at their leisure is totally fine. This is about "grinding by walking" that you have to do in order to complete the game.
The weekend chat - what have you been playing?
The ending of another week is just about here, ready to begin anew. Before Monday comes knocking, it's time for the usual GOL community chat post.
For us over here at GOL, there's been plenty of Left 4 Dead 2 while we wait for the upcoming community expansion with The Last Stand. Our streamer Sin has been doing a bunch live on our Twitch Channel and it's been absolutely hilarious. Left 4 Dead 2 released around 11 years ago and it holds up incredibly well. Still hugely popular overall too, with it regularly pulling in close to around 20K players each day.
Security Leftovers
KDE: Linux App Summit, Oxygen Reboot, and Develop.kde.org
Screencasts/Audiocasts: Deepin 20 Run Through, Snaps, Test and Code (Python) and GNU World Order
GNOME 3.37.92 Released
Hi, The second release candidate for 3.38 is here! Remember this is the end of this development cycle; enjoy it as fast as you can, the final release is scheduled for this coming week! The corresponding flatpak runtimes have been published to Flathub. If you'd like to target the GNOME 3.38 platform, you can test your application against the 3.38beta branch of the Flathub Beta repository. You can also try the experimental VM image, available here for a limited time only (Note: If you use Boxes, you need a recent version (=> 3.37.90)): https://gnome-build-meta.s3.amazonaws.com/3.37.92/gnome_os_installer.iso We remind you we are string frozen, no string changes may be made without confirmation from the l10n team (gnome-i18n@) and notification to both the release team and the GNOME Documentation Project (gnome-doc-list@). Hard code freeze is also in place, no source code changes can be made without approval from the release-team. Translation and documentation can continue. If you want to compile GNOME 3.37.92, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot. Thanks to BuildStream's build sandbox, it should build reliably for you regardless of the dependencies on your host system: https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.37.92/gnome-3.37.92.tar.xz The list of updated modules and changes is available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.37/3.37.92/NEWS The source packages are available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.37/3.37.92/sources/ WARNING! WARNING! WARNING! -------------------------- This release is a snapshot of development code. Although it is buildable and usable, it is primarily intended for testing and hacking purposes. GNOME uses odd minor version numbers to indicate development status. For more information about 3.38, the full schedule, the official module lists and the proposed module lists, please see our colorful 3.38 page: https://www.gnome.org/start/unstable For a quick overview of the GNOME schedule, please see: https://wiki.gnome.org/Schedule Cheers, Javier Jardón Cabezas GNOME Release TeamAlso: GNOME 3.38 RC2 Released With Last Minute Changes
