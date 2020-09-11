KDE: Linux App Summit, Oxygen Reboot, and Develop.kde.org
3 days to sends your talks to Linux App Summit 2020!
Head to https://linuxappsummit.org/cfp/ and talk about all those nice [Linux] Apps you're working on!
O² or Oxygen all over again, aka Oxygen Reboot, maybe O squared?
Ok starting to get a bit more serious because, well I have to, this new thing is something that I had as a plan since the end of Oxygen.. Something on the realm of... "How would I do it now that I know what I did not knew wen this started....." But even before that I had to come to terms with the present at the time design ethos. AKA the flatness. I have to be honest was not my thing, still is not my thing, I get it, but I got pretty good at disguising my design limitations under layers of more design, decoration, skeomorphism, gradients etc..
I had to, take my time to discover what I was a designer, and also I was burned out on KDE again look at the hours mentioned... And real life and work was work enough. And so a few years passed...
In what today seams eons ago in Qt world Summit I got to have diner with Good Friend Eike Hein, that challenged me to get back (aka if anything goes terribly wrong you know the reasons name). And that was it i was decided.... some day I would be back....
Cue in 2020. A year that will be...yeah.. Specially by me, with 2 of the most important people in my life gone (not Covid related).
Finally Akademy 2020, I got to do a Design/Workshop thingy, had to prepare for it think about it. witch meant thinking of just how much fun I had doing KDE stuf. and it was great. meeting the people way greater... and that was it, I was hooked again...
Develop.kde.org
The long term goal of this new website is to increase the first and third parties use of the KDE Frameworks and development tools. To achieve this goal, this website will provide high quality and complete documentation about the usage of the KDE Frameworks and other libraries (a quite ambitious goal I know), but also provide marketting content for the libraries to offer them a bigger visibility in the internet.
The more short term and more realistic goal is to import the existing tutorials available from various places (techbase, the framework book, the plasma mobile docs and other more hidden places. And more importantly while importing the content, also update and improve it and allow other in the community to review the content for correctness. Another big task is to better organize the content in logical sections.
Security Leftovers
Screencasts/Audiocasts: Deepin 20 Run Through, Snaps, Test and Code (Python) and GNU World Order
GNOME 3.37.92 Released
Hi, The second release candidate for 3.38 is here! Remember this is the end of this development cycle; enjoy it as fast as you can, the final release is scheduled for this coming week! The corresponding flatpak runtimes have been published to Flathub. If you'd like to target the GNOME 3.38 platform, you can test your application against the 3.38beta branch of the Flathub Beta repository. You can also try the experimental VM image, available here for a limited time only (Note: If you use Boxes, you need a recent version (=> 3.37.90)): https://gnome-build-meta.s3.amazonaws.com/3.37.92/gnome_os_installer.iso We remind you we are string frozen, no string changes may be made without confirmation from the l10n team (gnome-i18n@) and notification to both the release team and the GNOME Documentation Project (gnome-doc-list@). Hard code freeze is also in place, no source code changes can be made without approval from the release-team. Translation and documentation can continue. If you want to compile GNOME 3.37.92, you can use the official BuildStream project snapshot. Thanks to BuildStream's build sandbox, it should build reliably for you regardless of the dependencies on your host system: https://download.gnome.org/teams/releng/3.37.92/gnome-3.37.92.tar.xz The list of updated modules and changes is available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.37/3.37.92/NEWS The source packages are available here: https://download.gnome.org/core/3.37/3.37.92/sources/ WARNING! WARNING! WARNING! -------------------------- This release is a snapshot of development code. Although it is buildable and usable, it is primarily intended for testing and hacking purposes. GNOME uses odd minor version numbers to indicate development status. For more information about 3.38, the full schedule, the official module lists and the proposed module lists, please see our colorful 3.38 page: https://www.gnome.org/start/unstable For a quick overview of the GNOME schedule, please see: https://wiki.gnome.org/Schedule Cheers, Javier Jardón Cabezas GNOME Release TeamAlso: GNOME 3.38 RC2 Released With Last Minute Changes
